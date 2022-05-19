ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Raquel Leviss From Vanderpump Rules Is About To Compete In Her Last Pageant

Chip Chick
Chip Chick
 4 days ago

Fans of the hit Bravo reality show Vanderpump Rules are most likely familiar with Raquel Leviss.

Many fans are invested in Raquel as a reality T.V. star, keeping up with the latest drama on her and her ex, fellow Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy.

But Raquel is also known for being a pageant contestant! According to US Weekly, she was a pageant queen growing up, and has competed in Miss California and Miss Malibu USA events. Pageants seem to have made a big impact on Raquel's life.

This year, she will be taking the stage as a Miss California pageant contestant for the final time during the 2022 event. Raquel opened up on her feelings about nearing the end of her pageant career on Instagram.

"I just wrapped my last ever Miss California USA headshot," she wrote. "Fingers crossed that it won't be my very last pageant ever and that I will have the opportunity to represent California on the Miss USA stage."

Raquel also took the time to write and reflect on how competing in pageants has shaped her into the woman she is today.

"The two things I have always strived for, as I competed on and off throughout the years of my young adult life, were self-improvement and building confidence," she said.

"Looking back at the times I did compete, I truly see such a beautiful transformation and I owe a lot of that to pageantry."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gh75o_0fk4iqvr00
Instagram; pictured above is Raquel

Raquel wants to change the narrative on "pageant girls," and prove that there is more to it than sparkly dresses, fancy walks, and bright smiles.

She writes about how she is now a confident and successful woman, and she owes a lot of her transformation to pageantry.

"I am so proud of the woman I have become. My thoughts and opinions are not only important but they are kind and beautiful," she continued.

"If you have self-doubt, try to understand why you're seeking approval from others. Then turn around and give your younger self the validation that you have always deserved."

The Miss California 2022 pageant will be held from June 3rd-5th and hosted at the Hyatt Regency Orange County hotel - right near Disneyland!

We're wishing Raquel the best of luck, and cannot wait to see her shine on stage.

To read more about Raquel's story, visit the link here.

The star announced her pregnancy on Instagram with photos of her ultrasound. She wrote in the caption, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜”
CELEBRITIES
