Bailey Farms in Granville County has been harvesting peppers since the 90s

WRAL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article

www.wral.com

WRAL

Deputies respond to Johnston County neighborhood

The Johnston County Sheriff's Office was investigating a reported shooting in a neighborhood near Clayton late Sunday night. Reporter: Brett Knese. Photographer: John Payne.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Person County and parts of Granville County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As temps soared in central North Carolina Saturday afternoon, some severe thunderstorms began forming. After several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued and allowed to expire, another was issued at 6:26 p.m. The severe thunderstorm warning is for Person County and Northwestern Granville County until 7:30...
WRAL News

Driver dies after crashing into Eno River Bridge in Durham

DURHAM, NC — A driver was killed in a crash Saturday night in Durham while attempting to pass another car. Durham police said the driver was speeding along Guess Road and tried to pass another car when they hit the side of the car, traveled into the other lane, flipped and struck the Eno River Bridge.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Storm damage in Wake, Johnston, Wilson counties: May 19-20, 2022

Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/2022/05/20/20291463/screenshot-69--DMID1-5uy0v6z7j-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/2022/05/20/20291462/screenshot-67--DMID1-5uy0u3t9d-46x25.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/2022/05/20/20291669/6287b54a-4bb6-7b4b-f800-105ad37c2936-DMID1-5uy26lt5g-38x45.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/2022/05/20/20291670/6287b4e9-4bb6-7b4b-e82e-c1c58cbe1414-DMID1-5uy26lt5g-45x45.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/05/20/20291439/6287909d-47d9-5683-521c-34aab47ae4f2-DMID1-5uy0i4f3t-42x45.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/05/20/20291738/6287c46e-637f-2b48-6388-4e8c86094ec2-DMID1-5uy2p3mlk-41x35.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/05/20/20291739/6287c46e-637f-2b48-6388-849c79b8bb6e-DMID1-5uy2p3mlk-25x45.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/05/20/20291740/6287c46e-637f-2b48-6388-3b3795dc9669-DMID1-5uy2p3mlk-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/05/20/20291741/6287c46f-637f-2b48-6388-80d5b52bffed-DMID1-5uy2p3mlk-33x45.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/share/2022/05/20/20291742/6287c46f-637f-2b48-6388-f845d60afb09-DMID1-5uy2p3mlk-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/presentation/v3/images/content/icons/ad_thumb.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/2022/05/20/20291464/screenshot-70--DMID1-5uy0u3td8-46x25.jpg. Image not...
WILSON, NC
WRAL

Strong winds rip roof off Wilson County home

While not everyone experienced damage from overnight thunderstorms, areas east Wake County are feeling the biggest impacts Friday morning. In Lucama, winds ripped the metal roof of a mobile home on Bass Road. Panels came off the home and blew across the street. Reporter: Lora Lavigne. Photographer: Mark Olexik.
WILSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Randolph County car crash shuts down lane on I-85 South

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A car crash shut down a lane on Interstate 85 South, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The crash occurred at Mile Marker 111 near Archdale and Exit 111 for North and South Main Street. The closure started at 12:28 p.m. and lasted until 1:55 p.m. The […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Planned closures on I-40 in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) will be closing several lanes and ramps on Interstate 40 in Forsyth County throughout Sunday and Monday. The closures are a part of NCDOT’s ongoing rehabilitation and bridge preservation project. The following nightly closures are scheduled to take place from 8 p.m. to […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Mebane woman wins Lucky for Life lottery prize

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Mebane woman is the lucky winner of some life-changing money. “It was almost like an out-of-body experience,” said Rhonda Villasenor. She describes her reaction after discovering her winning Lucky for Life ticket. “I was screaming so much I was freaking my dogs out, they must have thought something was wrong […]
MEBANE, NC
FOX8 News

NC Food Lion worker buys $1 ticket from work, wins $834,910 jackpot

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Katie Bailey, of Lillington, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $834,910 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Bailey bought her Quick Pick ticket for the April 29 drawing from the Food Lion on West Cornelius Harnett Boulevard where she works. She wasn’t working when she […]
FOX8 News

Seven deadliest stretches of highway in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A new analysis of deadly vehicle crashes on 5-mile stretches of highways shows two of North Carolina’s deadliest to be in Greensboro. The study assimilated from national data between 2000 and 2019 by 1Point21, a contact marketing agency, showed that a stretch of U.S. 29 in East Greensboro and a slice […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Family, friends mourn twins killed in Franklin County crash

Family, friends mourn twins killed in Franklin County crash. 16-year-old Gabriel and Garrett Cribb were killed in a single-car crash Wednesday night around 10:00 p.m.

