ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Humanitarian Paul Rusesabagina officially declared 'wrongful detainee'

By SBG San Antonio
news4sanantonio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO – Humanitarian Paul Rusesabagina has officially been declared a “wrongful detainee” by the U.S. Department of State. Rusesabagina is known for saving over 1,268 people during the Rwandan genocide in 1994. He was kidnapped by the Rwandan government in August 2020 and...

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
news4sanantonio.com

Most events still proceeding despite recent Covid spike in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - As Covid numbers track in the wrong direction again, medical experts want people to know the risks involved with gathering in large numbers as another holiday approaches. "We'll either tell you its worsening or its improving or its stable, and its been worsening for two weeks in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
San Antonio, TX
Society
San Antonio, TX
Government
KENS 5

Boysville in need of baby formula

SAN ANTONIO — Just like every part of the nation right now, the Boysville Family has been affected by the nation wide baby formula shortage. They've put out a call for anyone who would like to help. As of Thursday, their emergency shelter for toddlers and newborns was housing...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Uvalde Leader-News

Three escape from county jail Monday morning

Voters decide: Martinez, Fowler and Rutledge win UCISD election; Flores gains council position – A 10-year veteran of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District board of trustees was voted out of office Saturday when school and municipal elections were conducted. Allen Mize, board chairman, was the only incumbent among five candidates for three trustee positions that will be filled by Maria Elena Munoz Martinez, who received 837 votes; Robert Cole Fowler with 717; and Brent Edwin Rutledge, 690. Mize received 396 votes, coming in fourth in a race decided by 9.75 percent of registered voters. Luz Cuevas was fifth with 261 votes. … In the city of Uvalde, where voters in District 2 chose a new council representative, John H. Flores edged out J. Steven McNew, 123 votes to 112. Flores said he is looking forward to being a part of the future growth in Uvalde, and he hopes to tackle issues such as city streets and betterment of youth while in office.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Rusesabagina
southseattleemerald.com

OPINION: My Abortion Story

When I was 21 years old, I had an abortion. I had just graduated from college at the University of Texas at San Antonio. I was waiting tables, making $2.15 an hour plus tips. I had no health care coverage and no savings. I was also waiting to hear if I had been accepted to graduate school. I had my entire future ahead of me, and I was eager to begin the journey toward my career. I was not at all prepared to be a parent.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwandan Genocide
KIXS FM 108

‘Senior Prank’ Gone Wrong in New Braunfels Forces School Closure

I am seeing many examples of 'Senior Pranks' on social media, and I have also seen a few that have gotten out of hand. This story comes out of New Braunfels, Texas. Seniors at New Braunfels went too far! According to a Facebook post, the pranks were supposed to be cute and innocent such as confetti-filled balloons all over the gym. however, that was not the case!
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
San Antonio Current

St. Mary's Strip, Cannabis Legalization: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

San Antonio's storied St. Mary's Strip is on readers' minds. The Current's cover investigation into the area's ongoing issues with construction, parking, noise complaints and neighborhood pushback was our most read story of the week. Perhaps that shouldn't be surprising given the Strip's 40-year history as a key music, nightlife and dining destination.

Comments / 0

Community Policy