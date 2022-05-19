‘Life Has Changed for Us All’: Virginia Man Sentenced to 45 Years in Prison for Murdering Pregnant Mother in 2020

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Maryland residents face federal charges for impersonating deputy U.S. Marshals, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Monday. A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Antione Tuckson, 37, of Waldorf, for false impersonation of an officer and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Co-conspirator Nijea Rich, 40, of Lexington Park is charged with impersonating a federal officer and conspiracy to impersonate a federal officer, officials said. The suspects participated in criminal conduct while posing as U.S. Marshals, according to Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Mathew Silverman. He said the offense “presents a grave risk to the community and undermines all the incredible work done by deputies who have earned the right to wear our badge.” Officials said if convicted, Tuckson faces a maximum sentence of three years in federal prison for impersonating a Deputy U.S. Marshal on top of a maximum of 10 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Rich faces a maximum of five years in federal prison for the conspiracy.

WALDORF, MD ・ 8 HOURS AGO