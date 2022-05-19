ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

‘Life Has Changed for Us All’: Virginia Man Sentenced to 45 Years in Prison for Murdering Pregnant Mother in 2020

By Colin Kalmbacher
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Virginia man who pleaded guilty to murdering a pregnant woman was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Wednesday. In February of this year, Kevin O’Neal Allen, 37, pleaded guilty to several crimes in connection with the September 2020 death of his then-girlfriend, 25-year-old Cansas Carolyn Crotts, inside of her...

Delivering Only Love
2d ago

This is so sad.He should have got a life sentence with no possibility of parole.Condolences to the Family.🙏🙏

