Fort Wayne, IN

Public comments provided on Foster Park golf course

WANE-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, IND. (WANE)- Fort Wayne residents will be able to weigh in on what changes should be made to the Foster Park Golf Course. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation is hosting a public meeting on...

WANE-TV

Weed program begins in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Monday is the start of the weed program. The Neighborhood Code Compliance is in charge of ensuring weeds and grass in lawns are no longer than nine inches. The date that the program begins is chosen in March. Catherine Toppel, the Department Director of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne’s rental assistance program closed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division today announced that the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) has closed and will not be accepting new applications. The program was established with federal funding to assist those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by temporarily assisting...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne residents can now report weeds and grass taller than 9″

Fort Wayne’s Tall Grass/Weed Program kicks off Monday, May 23, 2022. Neighborhood Code Compliance is responsible for enforcing the program, which calls for weeds or grass to be no taller than nine inches. To report high grass or weeds that exceed nine inches, residents should call 311 or 260-427-8311...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

INDOT gives away bike helmets to promote bike safety among students

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE)– In light of several fatal bike accidents, INDOT visited West Noble Elementary and West Noble Primary schools to educate students on the importance of bike safety. On Monday, INDOT spoke to students about the updated helmet program that touched upon a variety of issues, including...
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Eiteljorg family’s former Carmel home for sale

The Eiteljorg property in Carmel at 9950 Spring Mill Rd. has been listed for sale by Carmel real estate consultant Carrie Holle. The cost: $1.65 million. Businessman and philanthropist Harrison Eiteljorg, who founded the Eiteljorg Museum featuring western and Native American art, previously lived in the home, which was occupied by his family from the 1950s through 2016.
CARMEL, IN
WANE-TV

Vehicle takes out utility poles in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A stretch of West Jefferson in downtown Fort Wayne was closed Monday morning after a vehicle hit multiple utility poles. The poles were hit just west of Parkview Field near the intersection with Fairfield Avenue. The vehicle that hit the poles did not stop,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Courageous teacher: “I’m going to climb mountains”

East Allen University Language Arts Teacher Shannon Eichenauer will be headed to Colorado in June to work on a book about her courageous journey back to the classroom after a devastating car accident. A grant from the Lilly Endowment’s Teacher Creativity Fellowship program will pay for her trip. The program encourages educators to explore, inquire […]
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Looking ahead to Memorial Day weather

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Memorial Day is all about getting out and getting excited about summer. Since 1950 the high temperature for the holiday averages what some may consider a nearly perfect 76 degrees. Last year was the first time since 2013 that we were below average with...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Basketball Hall of Fame Names Next Executive Director

The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in New Castle has named Matt Martin its new executive director, succeeding Chris May who will step down next month. Martin has spent the past eight years as athletic director of Knightstown High School. He also serves on Indiana High School Athletic Association Executive...
NEW CASTLE, IN
WANE-TV

Allen County inmates say officials’ jail plan ‘deficient’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The plaintiffs in a class action lawsuit against the Allen County Sheriff called county officials’ recently released plans to fix overcrowding problems at the jail “deficient.”. In a new U.S. District Court filing, lawyers for the plaintiffs wrote that the plans for...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Serious crash with inverted vehicle in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — First responders are responding to 146th Street over U.S. 31 where a serious crash has occurred. According to the Carmel Fire Department, the crash involved an SUV being inverted and winding up on its roof. Police had to shut down lanes in both directions while fire crews worked to extricate a patient […]
CARMEL, IN
WANE-TV

Man dies in Huntington after motorcycle crash

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Cameron M. Eckert died from a motorcycle crash on State Road 5 in Huntington, Indiana, at 12:13 p.m. Sunday. Police said Eckert was going southbound on State Road 5 and did not see a northbound passenger car. The motorcycle then turned into the car’s path,...
HUNTINGTON, IN
buildingindiana.com

Fort Wayne Pump Manufacturer Acquired for $525M

The Gorman-Rupp Company an international manufacturer of pumps and pump systems, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Fill-Rite and Sotera, a division of Chicago-based Tuthill Corporation, for $525 million. When adjusted for approximately $80 million in expected tax benefits, the net transaction value is approximately $445 million. Gorman-Rupp expects to fund the transaction with cash on-hand and new debt. Subject to customary closing conditions and necessary regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.
FORT WAYNE, IN

