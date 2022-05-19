Public comments provided on Foster Park golf course

The Gorman-Rupp Company an international manufacturer of pumps and pump systems, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Fill-Rite and Sotera, a division of Chicago-based Tuthill Corporation, for $525 million. When adjusted for approximately $80 million in expected tax benefits, the net transaction value is approximately $445 million. Gorman-Rupp expects to fund the transaction with cash on-hand and new debt. Subject to customary closing conditions and necessary regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.
Comments / 0