Skip Bayless is one of the biggest haters in the media, and it seems like he goes after all of the people who take after LeBron James. For instance, Luka Doncic is upholding the LeBron mantle right now and Skip does not like it one bit. He is always discrediting Luka's achievements, and now that Doncic is in the Western Conference Finals, Skip is looking at every angle to attack the Slovenian star.

DALLAS, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO