John Battle senior signs to play basketball at King University

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A John Battle High School senior basketball player will be hopping across the state line to continue his athletic career.

On Thursday, Jon Blankenship signed a letter of intent to play basketball at King University.

A signing ceremony was held for the soon-to-be-former Trojan at the high school. Blankenship’s family told News Channel 11 that he averaged around 10 points, five rebounds and six assists per game during his senior season.

