John Battle senior signs to play basketball at King University

By Murry Lee
 4 days ago

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – A John Battle High School senior basketball player will be hopping across the state line to continue his athletic career.

On Thursday, Jon Blankenship signed a letter of intent to play basketball at King University.

A signing ceremony was held for the soon-to-be-former Trojan at the high school. Blankenship’s family told News Channel 11 that he averaged around 10 points, five rebounds and six assists per game during his senior season.

IN THIS ARTICLE
