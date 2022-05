UPDATE 4:12 p.m.: The Radford City Police Department is searching for a man in connection with firing off a gun near the Radford Coffee Company on West Main Street. Police responded to the 200 block of West Main Street around 11:07 a.m. on Monday, May 23. Police say they are looking for 32-year-old D’Andre Delvon Samuels of Fredericksburg. According to authorities, Samuels is driving a gold 2009 Chevrolet Equinox with Virginia license plate number UAL6280.

RADFORD, VA ・ 10 HOURS AGO