ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Family of man shot in officer-involved shooting in Round Rock speaks out

fox7austin.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarshall's family said he suffers from a...

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

Lakeway police investigating multiple animal cruelty cases

LAKEWAY, Texas - Lakeway police are asking for the public's help investigating multiple animal cruelty cases. Police said an unknown person abandoned four golden retrievers in the area of Clubhouse Drive and Duck Lake over the last few months. The dogs were malnourished and were suffering from mange. Abandoning an...
LAKEWAY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Round Rock, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Round Rock, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Marshall, TX
KVUE

Police investigating deadly shooting in northeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating a shooting that happened in northeast Austin on Saturday. Police were called to Club Lobos just before 4 a.m., near Interstate 35 and East Rundberg Lane. A man was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. The man was taken...
AUSTIN, TX
iheart.com

Authorities Searching For Woman Accused Of Shooting Cyclist

Authorities are searching for a woman accused of shooting a cyclist last week in Austin. Kaitlin Armstrong allegedly killed Anna Wilson when she was in town for a race on May 11th. She was found dead in a home from several gunshot wounds. Armstrong is in a relationship with a man who had previously been romantically involved with Wilson. Wilson supposedly spent time with the man on the day she was killed. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to called the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

One person killed following head on collision on Mopac in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - One person was killed in a head on collision in Austin. According to ATCEMS, the head on collision happened in the 1653-2327 block of northbound Mopac expressway. ATCEMS tweeted about the accident around 5:59 a.m., telling drivers to expect delays and traffic in the area. One person...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
KXAN

East Travis County crash leaves 1 dead, 4 injured Saturday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A crash in southeast Travis County left one person dead and four injured early Saturday morning. The crash happened on Dee Gabriel Collins Road near McKinney Falls Parkway around 12:30 a.m. Two vehicles crashed head-on, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. One adult was declared dead on the scene. Four other people, including […]
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSAT 12

3 San Antonio police officers suspended in unrelated off-duty incidents

SAN ANTONIO – Suspension records obtained earlier this week by KSAT 12 News revealed multiple suspensions for SAPD officers in April. Among the suspensions were three officers who were disciplined after misconduct that took place in separate, unrelated off-duty incidents. The officers were involved in fights and a road...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KWTX

Shots fired during domestic disturbance at Waco apartment complex

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police Department officers are investigating after a suspect in a domestic disturbance fired a weapon at the Ashton Apartments complex in the 5100 Block of Hawthorne Drive Friday afternoon. Officers were called to the complex at about 5:21 p.m. and learned a suspect fired at...
WACO, TX
smcorridornews.com

Hays County Sheriff & SMPD arrest blotter for week of May 16

DISCLAIMER: The arrest records available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The arrests listed here are only recorded for persons booked into the Hays County Jail or arrests made by the San Marcos Police Department. Corridor News will NOT redact any names from the reports.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

THREE ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC STOPS

Three people were arrested this weekend in separate incidents after traffic stops in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 8:00 Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation in the 1900 block of Highway 290 West. Upon making contact with the driver, Steven Carbajal, 23 of Austin, a probable cause search was conducted and multiple narcotics were located inside the vehicle. Carbajal was arrested and charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Carbajal was transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
BRENHAM, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy