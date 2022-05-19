Family of man shot in officer-involved shooting in Round Rock speaks out

Three people were arrested this weekend in separate incidents after traffic stops in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 8:00 Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation in the 1900 block of Highway 290 West. Upon making contact with the driver, Steven Carbajal, 23 of Austin, a probable cause search was conducted and multiple narcotics were located inside the vehicle. Carbajal was arrested and charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Carbajal was transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
