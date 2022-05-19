Family of man shot in officer-involved shooting in Round Rock speaks out

Authorities are searching for a woman accused of shooting a cyclist last week in Austin. Kaitlin Armstrong allegedly killed Anna Wilson when she was in town for a race on May 11th. She was found dead in a home from several gunshot wounds. Armstrong is in a relationship with a man who had previously been romantically involved with Wilson. Wilson supposedly spent time with the man on the day she was killed. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to called the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO