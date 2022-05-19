ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

City water payment system down again

By Joshua Hoggard
 4 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls announced Thursday afternoon their payment system for the Utilities Collection Department is offline.

City officials said in a press release a system upgrade continues to cause the delay. City officials also said the Utilities Collections Department anticipates reopening Friday morning, May 20, 2022.

RELATED: City software upgrades temporary closes utility payment options

The announcement comes hours after city officials reported their system was operational after a system upgrade completed, allowing them to again take payments for water services.

Currently, no water payments can be made of any kind.

During the time the system is down, no cutoffs or late fees will be enforced.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as they become available.

