When are EFL play-off finals 2021/22? Championship, League One and League Two dates

By Sam Street
 4 days ago
THE EFL has reached its business end as teams look to secure those promotion places.

And as every year, in each of the three divisions - Championship, League One and League Two - four teams compete in the play-offs with only one earning promotion in the Wembley finals.

Brentford were last year's Championship play-off final winners Credit: Getty

Brentford were last year's Championship play-off winners after a comfortable 2-0 victory over Swansea at Wembley.

When are the EFL play-off finals?

The dates for each of the EFL play-off finals have been confirmed and will take place across two weeks.

The League One final will be played a week before the League Two and Championship finals as Wembley is unavailable on the Bank Holiday Monday of May 30.

The reason for this is the Uefa-Conmebol Finalissima, which will see European Champions Italy take on Copa America winners Argentina at the national stadium on Wednesday, June 1.

EFL play-off final dates

League One

  • Wycombe vs Sunderland (3pm) - Saturday, May 21

League Two

  • Mansfield vs Port Vale (4pm) - Saturday, May 28

Championship

  • Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest (4.30pm) - Sunday, May 29

When are the EFL play-off semi-finals?

Dates for the EFL play-off semi-finals are as follows:

Championship

League One

  • Wycombe 2-0 MK Dons
  • MK Dons 1-0 Wycombe (1-2 agg)
  • Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Sunderland (1-2 agg)

League Two

  • Mansfield 2-1 Northampton
  • Northampton 0-1 Mansfield (1-3 agg)
  • Swindon 2-1 Port Vale
  • Port Vale 1-0 Swindon (2-2 agg; Port Vale win 6-5 on pens)

Do the EFL play-offs have away goals?

The EFL play-offs do NOT have away goals.

The rule was scrapped in 1999 after third placed side Ipswich were beaten by sixth placed Bolton on away goals.

