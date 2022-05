EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso's Ivan Melendez has been named the Big 12 Co-Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday. Melendez, who plays for Texas Baseball, set new Big 12 records with his fifth Player of the Week honor of the season and the sixth of his career, the University of Texas Baseball said.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO