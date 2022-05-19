Fairmont Senior student signs with ETSU for twirling

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior High School student signs with East Tennessee State University to become a collegiate majorette.

Abby Paul started twirling when she was turning 12-years-old and she said that it has prepared her to continue twirling at the next level.

Abby’s family (WBOY Image.)

Abby signs to go to ETSU (WBOY Image.)

Abby’s Coach, Band Director, and Family(WBOY Image.)

“I made it for East Tennessee State, and I was excited for it, and I got lots of scholarships for it,” said Paul. “The group that I am going to be working with there, occasionally we’ll go as a team and compete for different competitions,” said Abby Paul, signs with ETSU Majorettes.

Abby won Miss Majorette for West Virginia in 2021 and was the Runner-up in 2022.

Miss Majorette of W.V. in 2021 (WBOY Image)

Runner-up Miss Majorette of W.V. (WBOY Image)

She said that winning Miss Majorette in W.V. 2021 qualified her for nationals, but due to the Pandemic they had to cancel it.

Abby said she is ready and will continue competing at the national level.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.