Cape Coral, FL

New annexed Pine Island Road properties could create more area traffic

By Elisia Alonso
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A busy Cape Coral intersection could get busier with new annexed properties along Pine Island Road.

On Wednesday, the city council approved a property owner’s request to annex 37 acres of privately owned land into city lines.

The eight parcels were previously located in unincorporated Lee County.

City officials said the owner will be able to benefit from city utilities.

The owner plans to develop the properties, however, official plans have not yet been discussed.

A city ordinance allows for building of multi-family residential housing, retail developments, hotels, motels, banks, all types of office developments.

