Many would argue to the contrary, but racism is alive and well in 2022. Need proof? Just look to what group Idahoans are flocking to if you're still unsure. In Central Idaho, a 'White Lives Matter' movement is gaining traction, and local police are starting to pay attention. What kicked off the suspicion is downright abhorrent. Two people wearing masks were recently spotted on a street corner in Lewiston holding a sign that read "It's great to be white."

