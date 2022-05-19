Fast food owners donate more than $13,000 to EVSC

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville McDonald’s Owner/Operators came together on May 19 to donate a total of $13,300 to the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) Foundation. The funds will be used to support the Lincoln Food Pantry and will also be used to support parent engagement events throughout EVSC.

“The Food Pantry at Lincoln is a true jewel of collaboration and community support”, says EVSC Foundation President Elisabet Sena-Martin. “Through the toughest months of the pandemic, it helped prepare and distribute cooked-from-scratch meals for hundreds of people in partnership with Urban Seeds. It has continued to grow and evolve as a source of nutritious foods so adults and children have the right kind of fuel they need to work, learn, and enjoy time together.”

Each McDonald’s restaurant in Evansville and the surrounding area is locally owned and operated by members of the community. McDonald’s Owner/Operators including Michael Burrell, Ivan Carvajal, Kelsey Hamlet, Chip and Katie Kenworthy, Rick and Susan Mann and Janet Rodriguez came together to make the donation.

“At McDonald’s, we’re committed to feeding all members of our communities,” said Evansville McDonald’s Owner/Operator Rick Mann. “There are so many in Evansville and the surrounding area with food insecurities, and when we learned about the impact that Lincoln Food Pantry has locally, we saw the perfect opportunity to help make a difference.”

