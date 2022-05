As a teenager in Iberville Parish, Calvin Johnson saw the inside of a courtroom for all the wrong reasons. In 1963, Johnson, then 16, and some fellow Black students had marched in favor of integrating their high school, nine years after the Brown v. Board of Education decision struck down legalized school segregation. They were met with a horde of hostile White people, both civilians and law enforcement, brandishing billy clubs, fire hoses, cattle prods and tear gas.

IBERVILLE PARISH, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO