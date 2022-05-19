ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Everyone sees this optical illusion differently, so does the outline look red or blue to you?

By Stephanie Harper
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YX7HK_0fk4dUFG00

ISN'T it funny the way optical illusions can make you feel as though you’re being tricked?

The latest optical illusion leaving people stumped has everyone questioning whether they’re seeing the color red or blue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m2Gnu_0fk4dUFG00
Cognitive scientist Tom Stafford says everyone sees this optical illusion differently Credit: Tom Stafford

Optical illusions are extremely popular on social media because people love testing their friends and family members with intriguing mind games.

If optical illusions weren’t so popular, there wouldn’t be so many mind games to download on the App Store.

A cognitive scientist named Tom Stafford created an interesting image to open up the dialogue of a new conversation.

Tom told Mind Hacks: “There are big individual differences in perception of the effect. People also differ in which color looks closer.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kW9jl_0fk4dUFG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NxZoJ_0fk4dUFG00

He continued: “For most people, it is red, with blue looking deeper or further away."

Are you in the majority when you glance at the original image?

Tom also added: “Chromostereopic illusions are true stereo illusions.”

In other words, you’ll need to look at this particular illusion with both eyes to come to your own conclusion.

Although you might assume this optical illusion is a stereo illusion, you’d be incorrect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IQLKY_0fk4dUFG00
According to Tom, some people see blue outlines and some people see red outlines Credit: Tom Stafford

Closing one eye to make the effect disappear is an easy way to prove that fact to yourself.

Some people who look at this optical illusion are easily able to see one color appear further away than the other.

Other people taking a glance at this optical illusion can’t see a difference in depth whatsoever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41UFOt_0fk4dUFG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m3C90_0fk4dUFG00

Some people look at this optical illusion and see a red outline, while others see a blue outline.

Either way, if you stare at this optical illusion long enough, you’re bound to notice its overall creativity and allure.

Comments / 25

raguncajuns
4d ago

blue, but the red appears closer. simple warm colors and cool colors. first thing learn in art school, warm colors stand out, cool colors recede

Reply
2
