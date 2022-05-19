ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Inslee gives update on efforts to combat homelessness across the state

By Jordan Duncan, KIRO 7 News
 4 days ago
On Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee gave an update on recent efforts the state has made to reduce homelessness statewide, citing a heightened capacity to get people off of the streets and into shelters faster than ever before.

“Homelessness is a system that, up until now, hasn’t been designed to act quickly to get rapid results against homelessness,” Inslee said. “And the impact has been obvious across our state, it’s in every community in the state of Washington.”

According to Inslee, the state legislature approved an approach to make housing available more quickly in order to get people off of the streets, out of rights of way and into shelters.

The Rapid Capital Housing Acquisition program allows local entities to purchase sites like hotels or apartment buildings and turn them into shelters or housing for homeless people. Inslee said that the state Department of Commerce has already allocated grants for such projects in 12 counties and cities.

In the one year of the program’s existence, 13 facilities have been built, serving more than 650 residents.

“These projects provide space for people where they can experience safety and stability, and importantly, access to services,” Inslee said. “I’ve spoken to residents who were able to transition off the street into a tiny house village, and have successfully moved into permanent housing.”

In his address, Inslee also noted the importance of removing encampments across the state that are located dangerously close to highways. He announced that the legislature has earmarked $50 million in 2022 dedicated to moving people living in encampments on rights of way.

“Thanks to [the Department of] Commerce, WSDOT and the Washington State Patrol, we have teams that have started coordinating with local governments and nonprofit organizations to identify where the safer shelter options are and to provide services,” Inslee said. “Teams are going to be doing outreach to encampment residents and may be able to begin transitioning people and offering services as early as mid-June.”

The governor echoed his sentiments on getting homeless people into shelters when asked about the camping ban that the Edmonds City Council passed earlier this week.

“I just think of that roundabout in the middle of downtown — if somebody pitches a tent in the middle of that roundabout, one way or another, they’re going to have to not pitch the tent in the middle of the road,” Inslee said. “And so there’s got to be some way to prevent that.

“But that has to be coupled with a meaningful alternative for shelter. And that is made clear by a constitutional ruling by our federal court and our sense of compassion.”

Inslee also mentioned that eviction rent assistance is available across the state, as is free legal help for low-income tenants who have received an eviction notice.

Comments / 29

Lesco Brandon
4d ago

Jay, All you've done, over the years, is dump taxpayer money at the situation and create more Government bureaucracy. And the homeless issues have only gotten worst. A different approach is required.

Reply(3)
19
Nadjer badger
3d ago

The taxpayers need to throw him out of his taxpayer paid "home" in Olympia.

Reply
23
Robert Gmeiner
3d ago

well seeing as how we have had homelessness since before recorded history I doubt Jay Inslee is going to do anything to stop homelessness

Reply
4
