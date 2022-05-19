She Told Her Dad That Even Though An Entire Decade Has Passed, She's Still Holding A Grudge Against Him

A 26-year-old woman's mom sadly passed while giving birth to her, and growing up, it was just her and her dad.

As she got older, she made an effort to become more interested in her dad's interests. She was into bikes and cars. She loved dinosaurs, she wouldn't play with dolls, and she didn't own anything feminine like skirts or dresses.

Then, her dad started seeing a woman named Maria when she turned 12-years-old, and Maria had a daughter, Stacy, who was 15.

Maria really was lovely to her, while Stacy couldn't come any crueler. Stacy really went out of her way to bully her for not being so girly and for liking the things that her dad did.

"To make things short, Stacy would often throw awful comments about me being a boy, a weirdo, etc. and my dad would do these same comments in a less-bully way,'' she explained.

Her dad always called Stacy "his daughter" whereas he referred to her as "his son." Her dad even game them very different nicknames, which made her feel so less than Stacy.

Stacy was her dad's "peach" and she was her dad's "T-Rex." When she turned 15, she tried her best to be more girly.

She wore skirts and dresses. She tried to dye her hair a fun shade of pink, which definitely surprised her dad.

"On my 16th birthday, Stacy put black dye in my shampoo and ruined my whole look, I guess it was the stick that broke the camel's back because I cried so horrible to the point of not breathing and I told my dad in front of Maria and Stacy what she had been done all of those years, along with my dad's awful remarks and subtly enabling Stacy's awful comments," she said.

Eventually, her dad made the decision to break up with Maria, due to the fact that Stacy had been so terrible to her and there wasn't any way to resolve that trauma she had undergone.

Her dad went on to marry someone else when she was 20-years-old, and her dad has done his best to make amends with her for the torment she endured at the hands of Stacy.

Her dad has said sorry, and they have even gone to therapy together to help her heal from everything she experienced.

To this day, she can't bring up Stacy and what happened to her growing up, and she feels that it ruined the special bond that she had with her dad. That bond is so broken, that she thinks it cannot ever be repaired. Well, yesterday her dad attempted to tease her about Stacy, but she wasn't ok with that.

She let her dad know that she would never be able to get over that and the fact that he did join in on Stacy's "bullying."

"...He said it couldn't be possible that I'm still holding a grudge, I say I am, and that I always will because he absolutely broke my heart and confidence," she continued.

Her dad wasn't willing to hear that, though her stepmom stepped in to insist that he should leave it be and couldn't tell her how to feel.

She does tear up thinking about what happened to her at the hands of Stacy, but her dad thinks she needs to get over it and leave it in the past, especially since he did leave Maria and Stacy for her.

Do you think she's allowed to still hold this grudge against her dad, or is it time to figure out how to let that go?

