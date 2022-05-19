ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

She Told Her Dad That Even Though An Entire Decade Has Passed, She's Still Holding A Grudge Against Him

Chip Chick
Chip Chick
 4 days ago

A 26-year-old woman's mom sadly passed while giving birth to her, and growing up, it was just her and her dad.

As she got older, she made an effort to become more interested in her dad's interests. She was into bikes and cars. She loved dinosaurs, she wouldn't play with dolls, and she didn't own anything feminine like skirts or dresses.

Then, her dad started seeing a woman named Maria when she turned 12-years-old, and Maria had a daughter, Stacy, who was 15.

Maria really was lovely to her, while Stacy couldn't come any crueler. Stacy really went out of her way to bully her for not being so girly and for liking the things that her dad did.

"To make things short, Stacy would often throw awful comments about me being a boy, a weirdo, etc. and my dad would do these same comments in a less-bully way,'' she explained.

Her dad always called Stacy "his daughter" whereas he referred to her as "his son." Her dad even game them very different nicknames, which made her feel so less than Stacy.

Stacy was her dad's "peach" and she was her dad's "T-Rex." When she turned 15, she tried her best to be more girly.

She wore skirts and dresses. She tried to dye her hair a fun shade of pink, which definitely surprised her dad.

"On my 16th birthday, Stacy put black dye in my shampoo and ruined my whole look, I guess it was the stick that broke the camel's back because I cried so horrible to the point of not breathing and I told my dad in front of Maria and Stacy what she had been done all of those years, along with my dad's awful remarks and subtly enabling Stacy's awful comments," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J7Fs4_0fk4dQiM00
mavoimages - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purpose only, not the actual person

Eventually, her dad made the decision to break up with Maria, due to the fact that Stacy had been so terrible to her and there wasn't any way to resolve that trauma she had undergone.

Her dad went on to marry someone else when she was 20-years-old, and her dad has done his best to make amends with her for the torment she endured at the hands of Stacy.

Her dad has said sorry, and they have even gone to therapy together to help her heal from everything she experienced.

To this day, she can't bring up Stacy and what happened to her growing up, and she feels that it ruined the special bond that she had with her dad. That bond is so broken, that she thinks it cannot ever be repaired. Well, yesterday her dad attempted to tease her about Stacy, but she wasn't ok with that.

She let her dad know that she would never be able to get over that and the fact that he did join in on Stacy's "bullying."

"...He said it couldn't be possible that I'm still holding a grudge, I say I am, and that I always will because he absolutely broke my heart and confidence," she continued.

Her dad wasn't willing to hear that, though her stepmom stepped in to insist that he should leave it be and couldn't tell her how to feel.

She does tear up thinking about what happened to her at the hands of Stacy, but her dad thinks she needs to get over it and leave it in the past, especially since he did leave Maria and Stacy for her.

Do you think she's allowed to still hold this grudge against her dad, or is it time to figure out how to let that go?

You can read the original post on Reddit here.

Read more stories like this on ChipChick.com

She Agreed To Drive Her Classmate To Prom Since He Didn’t Have A Ride But Then She Backed Out A Day Before

Intuit TurboTax Owes $141 Million To Americans And Here’s How To Find Out If They Owe You

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: read Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe

Comments / 152

Catterly Blu
3d ago

Her feelings are valid and she have every right to have them, but she’s allowing the past to define her and keep her “stuck”. She should forgive her father and move on. She’s only hurting herself at this point.

Reply(2)
132
Heather Rene'e Ice
3d ago

Feelings are valid & her dad did acknowledge them when they needed to be & left the woman with the disgusting daughter. I could see holding a grudge had he not done that years ago. He did, they're not in her life anymore. Close the book on that chapter & start another. Don't live in the past, it will devour you.

Reply(1)
92
Goldengirl
3d ago

Unfortunately we cannot totally forget our childhoods. Our life experiences is what we lived through. It does affect people in their own adult lives, the good and the bad. I know this first hand. It takes years. I still love my parents, both gone. But your experiences never completely go away.

Reply(3)
52
Related
Chip Chick

His Fiancée Returned From Vacation And Told Him She's Moving Out So She Can Be A Hippy While Living In A Van

A man is engaged to his fiancée named Kay, and when his fiancée was little, she really didn't have a great childhood. Kay's parents argued nonstop and had no sympathy for her or her siblings. Kay's parents expected her to work hard, and they didn't care if she struggled through something or got relentlessly bullied; they wanted her to just figure it out.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Chip Chick

This Mom Told Her Son's Girlfriend The Truth About Him After Their Prom Night And She Made Them Both Cry

A mom has an 18-year-old son who she considers to be completely and utterly out of control. He sneaks out of the house, lies about where he is or where he is going, and drinks behind her back. He has also come home and puked all over her house after drinking without her knowing, and he also has been suspended from school for getting into fights. She's no longer with the dad of her son, who she feels encourages his behavior since he finds it funny. Her son's dad thinks that he's just being a boy and it drives her crazy...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Maya Devi

Boyfriend doesn't buy girlfriend a birthday gift because she didn't get him any

The famous American author and radio talk show host Gary Chapman expressed in his book, “The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate”, the importance of gift giving and receiving. He said that sharing love through presents is one of the five love languages, irrespective of size or cost. Upon realizing that a partner enjoys receiving gifts, buying them things they like will affirm the relationship and bring greater satisfaction.
Daily Mail

'Lonely' mother moans she is 'miserable' because husband, 50, acts 'like a second child', refers to her £50k job as 'vanity work', and takes no interest in family life - but some say she is 'complaining about nothing'

A British mother has sparked debate online after she said her husband 'acts like a second child' in the family while she is left to do everything. The anonymous woman, from the UK, shared on Mumsnet that she was 'going mad' because her husband, 50, of 20 years takes no interest in anything outside work and takes no responsibility for any family duties.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Chip Chick

Chip Chick

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lifestyle, tech, and true crime content for women.

 https://www.chipchick.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy