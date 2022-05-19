ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Howard County Man Found Guilty For Murdering Montgomery County 18-Year-Old

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A man from Howard County is facing up to 60 years in prison for the shooting death of an 18-year-old from Montgomery County, the Howard County State's Attorneys Office said.

Shawndel Arnez Weems, 24, was found guilty of the second-degree murder of Simeon Makuna on Thursday, May 19, the office said.

Weems was said to have shot Makuna multiple times while Makuna was walking away from his car in in the 7500 block of Monarch Mills Way on February 6, 2021, the office reports.

Weems later told investigators that he did not know Makuna at all and only shot him because he felt he was giving him a malice look, the office reports. Makuna also had no weapon on him, the office added.

Weems sentencing date is scheduled for September 30.

Comments / 8

Roy Kichline
4d ago

doesn't matter if they're from Chicago New York Los Angeles it's all the same news it's an everyday happening... so typical I'm going to go out in my barn and feed my unicorns y'all enjoy the new United States World Order freaks people that should be put in mental institutions which don't exist anymore and or put in prison for life and that's questionable if you are a criminal hey you got your rights welcome to chaos]])()&

Reply(1)
3
Baltimore Baby Girl
3d ago

Yay exporting Hoodrats to all the Counties. Now even once upscale Owings Mills and Columbia have bodies dropping.

Reply
3
