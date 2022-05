Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes calls last weekend's mass shooting in Buffalo that claimed 10 lives "an act of terrorism on the Black community.” A Buffalo native, Peoples-Stokes says going through this shooting has been one of the worst experiences of her life. She believes this act of racist violence should be a turning point for the state and the country. The majority leader stressed the need for stricter gun laws on the federal level.

1 DAY AGO