ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, VA

Tornado Warning issued for Buchanan by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-19 18:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-19 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston, Greater Burke by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 18:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Conditions are favorable for development of a very brief, weak tornado. Be prepared to take immediate action if a tornado is sighted or a Tornado Warning is issued. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for the Piedmont of North Carolina. Target Area: Alexander; Catawba; Cleveland; Gaston; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Lincoln Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Catawba, southwestern Alexander, western Lincoln, eastern Caldwell, central Cleveland, northwestern Gaston and southeastern Burke Counties through 845 PM EDT At 814 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles east of Morganton to 17 miles southwest of Hickory to 6 miles northwest of Shelby. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hickory, Lenoir, Morganton, St. Stephens, Longview, Sawmills, Granite Falls, Valdese, Gamewell and Bethlehem. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Greene, Hawkins, Sullivan, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Greene; Hawkins; Sullivan; Washington The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Sullivan County in east Tennessee East central Hawkins County in east Tennessee Northern Washington County in east Tennessee Northeastern Greene County in east Tennessee * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 455 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Surgoinsville, or near Rogersville, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Johnson City, Kingsport, Jonesborough, Gray, Oak Grove, Spurgeon, Colonial Heights, Bluff City, Morril`s Cave and Tri-City Airport. This includes the following highways Interstate 26 in Tennessee between mile markers 5 and 19. Interstate 81 in Tennessee between mile markers 42 and 64. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GREENE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy