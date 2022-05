A Wisconsin couple killed a black bear that attacked them inside their home Friday night after the animal busted through a window, authorities said. Deputies responded just after 11 p.m. to the Medford home, where the husband and wife told them that they defended themselves against the bear with a kitchen knife and a gun while their children were asleep in their bedrooms, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

