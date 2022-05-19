ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Cloud, MI

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash near White Cloud

By Madalyn Buursma
WILCOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash near White Cloud Thursday, police say.

It happened around 12:50 p.m. on 1 Mile Road near Sycamore Avenue in Wilcox Township.

A 47-year-old woman from Scottville was driving westbound on 1 Mile Road and crossed the center line, the Michigan State Police said in a release. She hit an eastbound motorcycle, MSP said.

The motorcyclist, a 29-year-old man from Rothbury, was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries, troopers say. They say he was wearing a helmet.

The other driver was not injured.

Troopers believe distracted driving was a factor in the crash and do not believe alcohol or drug use were factors.

“Troopers wish to remind motorists to watch for those on motorcycles,” MSP said.

The crash remains other investigation.

