ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Anti-abortionists invaded San Francisco hospital, DA says

By Gayle Ong, Amy Larson
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=185u53_0fk4YfBA00

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Francisco District Attorney said he filed charges against an anti-abortion activist who was part of a group that “invaded” a San Francisco hospital, filmed patients, and attempted to barge into operating rooms.

District Attorney Chesa Boudin charged Aaron Jonathan Hurley on Thursday with stalking, obstructing freedom of access to a clinic, vandalism, and trespassing.

Hurley is a member of Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising. Hurley and other PAAU members targeted San Francisco General Hospital in March, according to Boudin.

“My office will unconditionally protect all medical providers and women who exercise their constitutional right to seek abortion or other reproductive health care,” Boudin said Thursday.

“Anyone who harasses, threatens, or interferes in any way with the constitutionally protected work of doctors and staff — who heroically provide care — will be held accountable. We will ensure that all patients and medical providers are safe,” Boudin said.

Kristen Turner, a second suspect allegedly involved, was cited and released.

Turner’s biography on PAAU’s website writes, “Kristin is a human/animal rights activist, atheist, and feminist. Formerly in support of abortion, Kristin’s views changed after learning what abortion was, and her experiences with sexual abuse.”

On March 14, four people invaded the hospital’s Women’s Options Center by using a woman who pretended to be in need of counseling, according to investigators.

When a nurse went to speak to her at the door, Hurley and other trespassers came out from hiding and ran through the door, prosecutors said. The activists chanted the name of a doctor who provides health care services for women, including abortions.

Oakland becomes first ‘Right-To-Choose Sanctuary City’

“They barged into the clinic and began filming patients and staff. Staff reported that these protesters were attempting to barge into operating rooms. Hurley and others are alleged to have entered the clinic where the victim works, chanting the doctor’s name and, ‘We know who you are, we know what you do,'” prosecutors said.

The victim and staff were terrified for their safety and the safety of their patients, prosecutors said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04hXXz_0fk4YfBA00
(Image courtesy SFDAO)

That night, Hurley and the others went to the doctor’s home and placed stickers that said ‘a killer lives in your neighborhood’ on neighbors’ houses and on the doctor’s front door, according to Boudin.

Flyers were also distributed that named the doctor and provided false inflammatory claims about abortion procedures, prosecutors said.

On March 13, prosecutors said Hurley and others defaced and damaged a bronze Madonna and Child statue at San Francisco General Hospital, covering it with fake blood and stickers with the doctor’s name on it.

The group also left handwritten notes filled with false conspiracy theories, prosecutors said. One note contained the word “harvested” and the phrase “sold $500.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IgBnJ_0fk4YfBA00
Vandalized statue (Image courtesy SFDAO)

Surveillance cameras recorded the incident.

An arrest warrant is pending for a third suspect, Lauren Brice Handy, who is also linked to the case.

Handy’s PAAU biography writes, “Lauren is a Catholic anarcho mutualist credited with reviving director action among young anti-abortion people.”

Boudin said, “Reproductive rights are under attack across the country — and here in San Francisco. Right here in our city, doctors who provide critical health care along with vulnerable patients are being stalked at their homes and places of work.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
Mission Local

The case for recalling DA Chesa Boudin: There isn’t one. But that hardly matters.

Chesa Boudin is a man in desperate need of victories and, earlier this month, he got one. Incongruously, a U-Haul was involved. The embattled District Attorney announced on May 10 that a long-running undercover sting operation had led to the arrest of a man named Quoc Le and the recovery of some 1,000 items allegedly filched from San Francisco cars. In a theatrical touch, the nexus of this alleged international fencing operation was a Quickly (a less-than-enviable product placement for the boba tea chain, once again, courtesy of San Francisco).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

LGBTQ police blast SF Pride parade over uniform ban

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – LGBTQ police and sheriff’s deputies are asking the San Francisco Pride parade to change its new policy that prohibits them from marching in the parade in uniform. The San Francisco Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride Celebration Committee banned officers from marching in uniform in summer 2020; though that ban only covered […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

UCSF doctor on rising Bay Area COVID cases

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Infectious disease specialist Dr. Peter Chin-Hong joined KRON4 to discuss the rise of COVID cases in the Bay Area and how to stay healthy. Bay Area COVID cases rising Chin-Hong is an infectious disease specialist at UCSF who specializes in treating infectious diseases with a focus on infections that develop in […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

SF taxi crash leaves 2 pedestrians dead

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to include the names of the victims who died in the crash. SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two people were killed after a crash Sunday afternoon near the Yerba Buena Center, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The crash happened around 4:32 p.m. at 3rd and Mission Streets […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
postnewsgroup.com

Mom and Pop Business Destroyed by Marriott Project

Uncle Willie’s Bar-be-cue, located on 14th Street in Downtown Oakland, continues to struggle to survive the Marriott Hotel construction literally occurring in their backyard. Craig Jones, the son of owners William and Beverly Thomas, says it is a clear example of white power/privilege suppressing Black power and building of generational wealth.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Over 400 firearms recovered in Santa Clara County

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Hundreds of firearms are off the street in Santa Clara County thanks to a community gun buyback event. On Sunday, a gun buyback event in Santa Clara County at the Miltpias Community saw more than 400 firearms voluntarily turned in by residents in the first buyback event since the […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man convicted of killing UC Berkeley student to reveal motive

BERKELEY, Calif. - The man charged with the 2020 shooting and killing of a UC Berkeley student is expected to reveal the motive behind the incident on Monday. Tony Walker recently entered a no-contest plea to voluntary manslaughter in the death of 19-year-old Seth Smith. According to Berkeleyside, as part...
BERKELEY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chesa Boudin
SFist

Saturday Links: San Francisco Woman Gives Birth to Twins En Route to Hospital

SF police assisted a mother in delivering twins Friday night... from a vehicle. Police said that they responded to a call for help from the driver who needed help getting to a hospital — and when officers arrived, they found the mother giving birth to a child, which they then helped assist in using their "training and skills to assist and comfort the family and newborn." [KRON4]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Homelessness Worsens, But It Could Have Been Worse

Bay Area homelessness is worse than it was three years ago, though state and local efforts kept many more residents from becoming homeless, according to data and leaders working to end the crisis. The latest point-in-time counts released this week by eight Bay Area counties and compiled by Bay City...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco professional cyclist found slain in Austin

Authorities are searching for a woman accused of fatally shooting a cyclist in Austin last week.Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 35, is suspected of killing Anna Wilson, 25. Wilson, a Vermont native who lived in San Francisco, was in Austin for a race when she was killed on May 11, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service, whose Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is assisting with the investigation. Police responding to a call at a residence in East Austin found Wilson bleeding and unconscious from multiple gunshot wounds. CPR was performed on Wilson, but she was pronounced dead at the scene,...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion#Madonna And Child#Paau#Women S Options Center
sfbayca.com

Covid update: Hospitalization rates double, wastewater samples show alarming East Bay spike

We took off masks, started going to bars and seeing friends and family. It felt like pandemic days were largely behind us. It was bliss, until it wasn’t. Case totals alone no longer paint a full picture due to the prevalence of home testing and failure of many to report results. Still, case rates are steadily ticking up across the country, with numbers all too similar to the August surge caused by the delta variant.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

San Mateo Police make arrest in bus stop homicide

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — The San Mateo Police Department announced it has arrested a 56-year-old transient in connection with a fatal stabbing at a SamTrans bus stop on May 14. According to SMPD, patrol officers were dispatched to the SamTrans bus stop located at 11 West Hillsdale Boulevard after receiving a call of a […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

Twins delivered in car on way to hospital

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police assisted a mother in delivering twins Friday night from a vehicle. Police say they responded to a call for help from a driver who needed help getting to a hospital. When police arrived, they saw the mother giving birth to a child. Officials “quickly used their training and […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Solano County expands COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility to children ages 5-11

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) —  The Solano County Department of Health and Social Services, Public Health Division announced, in accordance with state and national guidance, is expanding the Pfizer COVID-19 booster doses to individuals ages 5 to 11 years. The decision comes as the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup unanimously concluded that a booster […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy