Oxford, MS

Emotions flare late as Texas A&M snaps Rebels' seven-game winning streak

By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 4 days ago
Ole Miss freshman Mason Nichols pitched 2 2-3 innings Thursday night against No. 6 Texas A&M. Ole Miss Athletics

OXFORD – Thursday night at Swayze Field featured a little bit of everything.

Ole Miss junior pitcher Dylan DeLucia — who had been stellar in his previous five starts — failed to make it out of the second inning against No. 6 Texas A&M. Trailing 7-0 in the second inning, the Rebels chipped away and made it a two-run game in the sixth but were unable to close the deal, falling to the Aggies 10-5 in the series opener between the teams. The loss snaps the Rebels’ (31-20, 13-15 SEC) seven-game winning streak.

Emotions boiled over in the top of the ninth inning. Following the second home run of the day from Texas A&M's Dylan Rock — which made it a five-run game — words were exchanged between Ole Miss and Aggies players as Rock rounded the bases. That led to a warning for both teams.

Ole Miss senior John Gaddis, who surrendered the home run, was then ejected for throwing behind an Aggies batter, as was head coach Mike Bianco. Gaddis is suspended four games, while Bianco has a one-game suspension.

"I'm not real sure, if I'm being honest with you," assistant coach Carl Lafferty said of the situation immediately after the game. "I'm going to go find out inside."

DeLucia had pitched seven innings or more in four of his previous five starts. He surrendered a two-run home run to Rock in the first, and cleanup hitter Austin Bost hit a double in the next at-bat. Bost eventually scored to give the Aggies (34-16, 18-10) a 3-0 lead, but DeLucia was able to strand runners on second and third to end the inning.

Texas A&M loaded the bases in the second with two outs, and a pair of runs scored on an error by senior right fielder Hayden Leatherwood, who appeared to nearly trap the ball. Sophomore Jack Dougherty entered the game and gave up a bases-loaded single to make it 7-0; all four runs scored in the second by the Aggies were unearned.

DeLucia finished with three earned runs in 1 2-3 innings of work. He also walked four batters.

"I thought he made some mistakes in the zone, and credit them for getting some good swings off," Lafferty said. "When you look at them, they're a competitive offense, do a pretty good job with off speed."

The Rebels loaded the bases in the bottom of the second with two outs, and junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst drove in three runs with a line-drive to center field on the first pitch of his at-bat to cut the deficit to four. Senior third baseman Justin Bench tripled Dunhurst in from second base in the fourth inning to make it 7-4.

The Aggies loaded the bases once again in the fifth, bringing freshman Mason Nichols on for Dougherty. Nichols struck out the next two batters on full counts.

The Rebels put runners on first and second with no outs in the sixth, and Bench drove in the runner who ended up at third to make it a 7-5 game.

The Aggies tacked on a run in the eighth and two in the ninth, the final two coming on solo home runs, including Rock's.

"Our season has been what it's been, but they continue to show up, they continue to play, continue to compete," Lafferty said. "Even though it may be some emotion you don't want to see at the end — you want to direct it in a better direction — you love the competitive spirit."

First pitch for Ole Miss and Texas A&M on Friday is 7 p.m.

