ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

God of War Ragnarok Update Bodes Well for 2022 Release

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's starting to seem very likely that God of War Ragnarok will end up being released in 2022. Over the past few months, Sony and developer Santa Monica Studio have continued to stress that the sequel to 2018's God of War would be launching before this year comes to an end....

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Marvel's Midnight Suns: Trailer, release delay and that impressive hero roster

Marvel's Midnight Suns is on the horizon with the tactical RPG set to arrive later this year. As a new take on the superhero games genre, it still has all the heroes you recognize - such as Wolverine, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Blade - but it also has a new hero in the shape of The Hunter. You take the lead and manage the team through a card-based ability system, where you'll face tough decisions as you set out to face Lilith, the Mother of Demons.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Finally Adds Feature Xbox Has Had For Years

Sony has confirmed that the all-new PlayStation Plus will introduce a feature that Xbox has had for a very long time indeed. As I'm sure you're aware, June will see the introduction of PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium, three all-new tiers for subscribers with their own benefits - and games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fall Guys Reveals Exciting New Feature

Fall Guys fans have a lot to look forward to in the near future, with the game soon going free-to-play, and adding support for Xbox and Nintendo Switch. However, that's only the tip of the iceberg, as developer Mediatonic is also working on a level editor for the game. The tool will allow players to create their own levels, and share them online with other players. Unfortunately, Mediatonic states that the "mode is still a fair way from release," so it could be quite some time before we get to see it implemented.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#God Of War#Video Game
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Stranger Things fans blown away by ‘ridiculous’ episode runtimes in new season

Stranger Things fans have shared their astonishment after the episode runtimes for the forthcomning season were announced.The hit Netflix sci-fi series is returning for a fourth season, which will be released in two batches. The first set of episodes are arriving on the streaming service next week.Per Netflix’s website, the first volume, out 27 May, will contain the first seven episodes of the season, with two additional episodes released as Volume 2 on 1 July.Several episodes of the new season are set to last over an hour, with the longest – episode 40 – running for nearly two and...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Superman's Boyfriend Gets His Own Superhero Costume

Superman's boyfriend will be getting his own super suit. In the upcoming Superman: Son of Kal-El #14, Jon Kent's boyfriend Jay Nakamura will step up as a hero in his own right — superhero costume and all. According to the solicitation for the issue, "Jay Nakamura must embrace his powers and become the hero Jon knows he can be." You can check out Jay's new costume in the main cover for the issue by Travis Moore released by DC Comics featuring Jay in a teal and white look below.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Twitter
ComicBook

Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Secret Wars, Spawn & More

It's been a relatively quiet week in comics now that the dust has begun to settle from MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS (don't worry, our lips are sealed). Fans and speculators have turned their attention to what some think may be coming in the future, with new adaptations like Paper Girls grabbing a spot along with a massive, multiversal, potentially MCU-charged book in Secret Wars. Boom! Studios strike again, and an odd #1 takes the top spot in this week's Top Ten!
COMICS
thebrag.com

Disney+ accidentally leaked when Multiverse of Madness will hit streaming

A now-deleted Instagram post from Disney+ Germany may have just leaked when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits streaming. Disney+ Germany may have just leaked when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will hit Disney’s streaming service in an Instagram post that has now been deleted. While this is not an absolute confirmation, and the possibility of the date being an error is very real, it is nonetheless a hint at when we may be getting our hands on the Doctor Stange sequel.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2's Disney+ Release Date Possibly Revealed

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness continues to do very well at the box office as it now grossed more than $700 million worldwide. It's now just a matter of time before the film heads to streaming where fans will have a chance to revisit it again in the comfort of their home. There have been questions about when will the film arrive on Disney+ and now it looks like we may have the potential date.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spirit Halloween Movie Releases New Official Photos

Spirit Halloween has been a defining brand of the spooky season in recent years, with its notoriety set to grow even further with the upcoming movie Spirit Halloween, a family-friendly adventure that ties directly into the stores. The announcement also came with the first official photo and the reveal that Christopher Lloyd and Rachael Leigh Cook would be starring in the movie, with Variety revealing two new looks at the film featuring the stars. While the film doesn't yet have a release date, we can only imagine audiences can expect to see it just in time for the stores to start popping up around the country.
MOVIES
ComicBook

My Hero Academia Cosplay Burns the House Down With Burnin

One heroic My Hero Academia cosplay is really burning the house down with the fiery sidekick Burnin! The fifth season of the anime for Kohei Horikoshi's original manga franchise introduced fans to the Endeavor Agency, the heroes and staff who were working under the new number one hero. This showcased what Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki could learn under the fiery hero, and at the same time also showed off many of those pros who knew that hero side of him all too well thanks to his roster of close sidekicks who also carried their own fiery related abilities.
COMICS
ComicBook

Star Trek 4: Karl Urban Offers New Update

Karl Urban is the latest Star Trek 4 star to offer an update on when the project might begin filming. Like most of his co-stars, Urban isn't sure of the details. He tells Radio X that he knows Paramount is working on the project, but the practical details of when it may start filming are still not set. "I have heard that it is happening, but I've been hearing that for the last three years," Urban says (via Trek Movie). "All I know is they are developing it, they're writing a script, and I know one hundred percent that we all want to come back and do it. So I think it's all just a matter of logistics and timing at this point."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer Sets Release Date With First Trailer

Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer will finally be making its official anime debut, and has set a release date for the new anime's premiere with its very first trailer! Satoshi Mizukami's original Young King OURs magazine series might have come to an end nearly 12 years ago, but now the franchise will be roaring back with its major return with its very first anime adaptation. This new anime will be adapting the entire experience from the manga, there are lots of reasons to keep an eye on this one as it readies for its debut this July as part of the Summer 2022 anime schedule.
COMICS
Financial World

David Otunga in the She-Hulk Trailer!

The first trailer of the Marvel TV series She Hulk has been released, which will talk about the events of Jennifer Walter, the cousin of Dr. Bruce Banner who will find herself having the same powers as the very muscular Avenger. The most attentive, however, have noticed the quick appearance...
WWE
ComicBook

Power Rangers Unlimited One-Shot Reveals the Death Ranger (Exclusive)

The Power Rangers comics universe has grown in all sorts of ways over the past few years, and today it expands yet again with a brand new Ranger unlike any other. We've got your exclusive first look at Power Rangers Unlimited: The Death Ranger #1, a new one-shot issue by writer Paul Allor (Power Rangers: The Psycho Path) and artist Katherine Lobo, and the special issue will introduce the world to a mysterious and deadly Ranger whose unearthly secret might spell doom for everyone in the Morphin Grid. Power Rangers Unlimited: The Death Ranger is slated to hit stores this August, and you can check out the new covers for the issue below.
COMICS
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Deleted Scene Reportedly Featured Thor's Brother

When Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hit theatres earlier this month, it featured some exciting surprises. One big name on the list included John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic, which was a longtime fan cast come to life. However, it was recently revealed that Krasinski was not the original choice to be a part of the movie's Illuminati. It was revealed that James Bond star Daniel Craig was going to be a part of the powerful group, but he was unable to film due to COVID concerns. This led to some confusion among fans, who thought Craig was cast as Mr. Fantastic. However, it has been reported that he was actually supposed to play Balder the Brave, Thor's half-brother. A recent video from Heavy Spoilers on YouTube claims to have insider info about the Craig cameo that could have been.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

Sony CEO Offers Updates Regarding the Fourth 'Spider-Man' Film

Sony Pictures chairman Tom Rothman recently spoke with Deadline, giving fans an update on what to expect next from the Spider-Man and Spider-Verse franchise. Rothman spoke about Spider-Man’s place in Sony’s various franchises stating, “Uncharted, Jumanji, Spider-Man. We have our Marvel business, which breaks into three tranches.” He reveals that Sony is “currently at work on two Spider-Verse sequels to our Oscar-winning animated movie, with Lord and Miller.” Besides plans for growing the animation franchise, Rothman also revealed that he hopes to continue the Spider-Man franchise for a fourth installment.
MOVIES
411mania.com

HBO Max & Discovery Plus To Be Combined Into Single Platform

Warner Bros. Discovery is moving ahead with expected plans for it to merge HBO Max & Discovery Plus into a single service. According to Variety, Discovery confirmed that it will merge the two service into a single platform rather than offer them as a bungle. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels, who will lead the newly-merged Warner Bros. Discovery, confirmed the plans on Monday.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy