Vero Beach woman arrested on grand theft auto charges

By Monica Magalhaes
 4 days ago
A Vero Beach woman was arrested Monday on grand theft auto charges after deputies say she stole two vehicles.

Indian River County Sheriff's Office deputies were investigating after a black Chrysler 300 stolen out of Volusia County was found stuck in sugar sand. During the investigation, deputies learned that a second vehicle nearby had been stolen.

The investigation led to the arrest of 39-year-old Shawna Leh Afouis.

Afouis told authorities she had fled from Volusia County in the black Chrysler and when the car got stuck in the sand on 41st Street in Vero Beach, she took a Nissan Titan that had the keys inside.

After an alert was issued for the stolen Nissan, deputies were able to locate the vehicle near the IHOP/Motel 6 on State Road 60.

Officials said Afouis was taken into custody without incident and returned the Nissan to its owner. The Chrysler was taken back to the sheriff's office for processing.

Afouis faces a local charge of grand theft auto and is in the county jail on a bail set at $5,000.

Officials said charges from Volusia County are possible.

cbs12.com

