ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brielle, NJ

14 Years Ago, This Young Woman Was Hit By A Train, But She Still Remains Unidentified After All This Time

Chip Chick
Chip Chick
 4 days ago

According to the National Crime Information Center, last year alone there were 892 cases of unidentified people here in America.

It's sad to think that so many people are left without their names or have loved ones desperately wanting to know where they are.

This young woman whose photo you are about to see is one of the hundreds of people who are deceased, yet remain missing and lost to their families in the absence of their real name or identity being known.

14 years ago in Brielle, New Jersey, a young woman was hit by a train on June 15th, 2008. She sadly passed away after this incident, but nobody knew who she was.

Although it's been more than a decade since she passed, she still remains unidentified after all of this time.

In a Facebook post, the New Jersey State Police shared a photo of what this woman looked like while asking anyone with information on her to come forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RTg5F_0fk4VPTH00
New Jersey State Police; pictured above is what this unidentified young woman looked like

"The New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey Transit Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying the body of a woman that was fatally struck by a train in Monmouth County in 2008," the New Jersey State Police said in their post.

"On June 15, 2008, the victim was struck by a New Jersey Transit train at the Fisk Avenue Crossing in Brielle, N.J. The victim was described as a white female, approximately 18-30 years old, 5’4” tall, approximately 123 lbs with hazel eyes and brown hair."

"Below is a facial reconstruction sketch created by a detective from the New Jersey State Police Forensic Imaging Unit."

If you have any details on this young woman, Detective Marianna Tropeano from the New Jersey Transit Investigations Bureau is asking that you call her at 973.491.8634.

You can choose to remain anonymous, and you can also provide tips to Detective Topeano at mtropeano@njtransit.com.

Read more stories like this on ChipChick.com

She Agreed To Drive Her Classmate To Prom Since He Didn’t Have A Ride But Then She Backed Out A Day Before

Intuit TurboTax Owes $141 Million To Americans And Here’s How To Find Out If They Owe You

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: read Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Mother is shot dead days after funeral for her five-year-old son

The mother of a five-year-old boy who was killed in an accidental shooting has also died just days after his funeral, authorities say.Kaylynn Davidson, 32, was fatally shot on Tuesday in the downtown area of South Bend, Indiana, charging documents seen by ABC57 and WNDU allege. She was taken to a nearby hospital, but did not survive, becoming the fourth person to die by homicide in South Bend in less than a week. Surveillance video allegedly showed 26-year-old Kimarie Wright fighting with Davidson inside a restaurant before pulling out a handgun.The mother had walked over to Ms Wright and punched...
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Brielle, NJ
The Independent

Video shows mass brawl at Arizona high school after father confronts son’s alleged bullies

A shocking video revealed the moment a mass brawl ensued in a high school compound in Arizona.More than 30 students were involved in the brawl which broke out between them and a parent of two boys who had come to pick them up from school. The dramatic footage from Tuesday shows Willie Smith, 40, and the students in a massive fight, punching and kicking each other.Mr Smith showed up at the Tuscon High School to pick up his two sons who were being sent home after a “disturbance” with another group of students.Police said that the father was told to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transit Police#Accident
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
heavenofanimals.com

Man Rescued Injured Bird, And Now He Probably Wishes He Hadn’t

It’s hard to look away when you see an injured animal, no matter how unprepared you are to help them. When Matt Gravelling, a reporter for BBC South, was driving to cover a story, the man thought he was having a regular day. However, it soon became anything but regular when Matt spotted an unconscious bird that seemed to be hurt.
ACCIDENTS
Chip Chick

Chip Chick

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lifestyle, tech, and true crime content for women.

 https://www.chipchick.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy