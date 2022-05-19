Large Grass Fire Breaks Out In Caddo County

Crosses now mark the spot where three kids' lives were tragically cut short after their home went up in flames. The State Fire Marshall is now investigating what caused the deadly blaze. Neighbors noticed smoke coming from the house and called 911 at about noon on Sunday. Inside there were...
Spencer Police are investigating an overnight shooting Monday. The shooting was initially reported as deadly by Oklahoma City Police on scene late Sunday night. According to a Monday morning update from the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office, the incident was later reported to not have any fatalities involved. The shooting involved...
The Oklahoma City Fire Department is accepting applications to join the department. People who are interested can visit joinokcfire.com to get more information. The department also held an event Monday morning to answer people's questions on its Facebook page.
Oklahoma City police said an Amazon truck driver was performing deliveries when an unidentified man threw a grenade-like object into the truck. The incident happened at a home Monday near Southwest 29th Street and South Western Avenue. The department's Bomb Squad was called to the scene. Police said the grenade-like...
Two Oklahoma City children were "flipping out" for some firefighters over the weekend. The department said they were called out to a park to assist a child stuck in a piece of playground equipment Saturday. Afterwards, the kids put on a little show for the firefighters. The boy and his...
Authorities responded to a house fire Saturday morning. The fire was located near SE 74th and Westminster Road. According to a fire official on the scene, there were no injuries reported. The man was able to safely escape.
More than 1,400 customers are currently without power in the Oklahoma City metro. According to the OG&E Outage map, about 1,200 of the outages are in west Oklahoma City, near Yukon. About 100 customers in Norman are also without power. Power is expected to return around 6:00 p.m. For more...
Midwest City police are investigating a double shooting that left a 15-year-old dead at the Rotary Pavillion at Regional Park Friday afternoon. Chief Sid Porter said the situation escalated after someone called to report a loud party around 4:45 p.m. “We received a phone call about a possible loud party,...
Edmond police are investigating a fatal accident Saturday afternoon. The accident happened near S Broadway and 33rd Street. Police confirm at least one fatality. The accident involved an SUV and a motorcycle. All southbound traffic should utilize alternate routes, officials confirm. This is a developing story.
A bizarre incident leaves more questions than answers after a man was shot to death while riding a horse in northeast Oklahoma City. Now, investigators are on the hunt for the person responsible. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday near the intersection near Northeast 41st Street and Lenox...
Nine years ago, Oklahoma saw one of its deadliest tornadoes rip through the heart of Moore, taking the lives of dozens. It was the day after Camron Richardson's 10th birthday, and he was a student at Plaza Towers Elementary. He and his classmates took cover as the then-EF4 tornado came barreling through the school.
Showers and storms are continuing to fall Monday afternoon across the Oklahoma City metro. According to News 9 Meteorologist Cassie Heiter, the storms are moving at a slow rate of speed. We're anticipating pockets of very heavy rain, intense lightning and some pea to dime-size hail. We also expect to...
TULSA, Oklahoma - The PGA Championship in Tulsa is underway with some familiar Oklahoma City faces not only watching, but helping make sure the tournament goes without a hitch. News 9's Tevis Hillis joined the show at 10 p.m. from Southern Hills with the story.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is waiving adoption fees this weekend. Adoptable dogs and puppies will be out front from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. However, you can adopt a furry friend any day from noon to 5:30 p.m.
The Oklahoma baseball team started quickly by scoring two runs in the first inning, but No. 5 Texas Tech responded with five runs and went on to win 10-2 in the series finale Saturday afternoon at Rip Griffin Park. The Sooners (33-20, 15-9 Big 12) claimed the series with 13-8...
The Women's College World Series will be coming back to Oklahoma City the week after next, and both the University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University are still in it. The Sooners and Cowgirls both host Super Regionals next weekend, OSU against Clemson and Oklahoma taking on the University of Central Florida.
Oklahoma and Oklahoma State punched their tickets into the Super Regional round. Both teams now know when they'll take the field again. The defending national champion Sooners will host Central Florida in the Oklahoma Super Regional, starting Friday. First pitch for Game 1 is set for 3:30 p.m. Friday. Game...
Oklahoma is headed to the Super Regionals for the 12th straight time under Patty Gasso after a 20-0 run-rule victory over Texas A&M in the regional final. The Sooners improved to 52-2 on the season and will play in the program's 15th overall Super Regional on May 26. Sunday's win...
Comments / 0