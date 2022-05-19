Local team reacts to archery becoming Missouri state sport

SARCOXIE, Mo.–A rchery is set to become the official state sport of Missouri, and Sarcoxie archers say they feel their hard work is finally being recognized.

“Some of us work our butts off to be where we are.”

Sarcoxie high school’s archery team is riding high, after coming off a recent win. Kaycia Woolsey, Sarcoxie High School Archery coach says this recognition couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We just came back from the western national championship where we did win first place in both the bull’s eye and the three 3D competitions. So there is a lot of recognition there. But the fact that it is now the state sport is going to be recognized all over the state of Missouri, I’m very happy about that.”

The recognition is something Ian Morris, a Sarcoxie junior says he’d like to see more of.

“We get recognized for what we do, but we don’t get fully recognized,” Morris explained.

He says that he hopes this new legislation will give their team better representation among other sports teams.

“At the senior awards, archery wasn’t recognized as a sport at all. So we get congratulated, but we don’t get represented,” he said.

Woolsey says she hopes this recognition will have a wider impact on how the sport is perceived throughout Missouri.

“I hope that people will really see that archery truly is a sport, and some people don’t recognize it as a sport. I hope that this will help them recognize…I think that them choosing archery as a state sport was a great decision because one, it’s very popular in the state of Missouri now, it’s the oldest sport to humankind. but also it helps self-discipline. It helps focus.”

As the sport continues to grow throughout the show me state, archers say they’re excited about the new acknowledgment.

The legislation is awaiting Governor Parson’s approval.

