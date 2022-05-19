ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarcoxie, MO

Local team reacts to archery becoming Missouri state sport

By Bronte Sorotsky
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47EcvI_0fk4V2V300

SARCOXIE, Mo.–A rchery is set to become the official state sport of Missouri, and Sarcoxie archers say they feel their hard work is finally being recognized.

“Some of us work our butts off to be where we are.”

Sarcoxie high school’s archery team is riding high, after coming off a recent win. Kaycia Woolsey, Sarcoxie High School Archery coach says this recognition couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We just came back from the western national championship where we did win first place in both the bull’s eye and the three 3D competitions. So there is a lot of recognition there. But the fact that it is now the state sport is going to be recognized all over the state of Missouri, I’m very happy about that.”

The recognition is something Ian Morris, a Sarcoxie junior says he’d like to see more of.

“We get recognized for what we do, but we don’t get fully recognized,” Morris explained.

He says that he hopes this new legislation will give their team better representation among other sports teams.

“At the senior awards, archery wasn’t recognized as a sport at all. So we get congratulated, but we don’t get represented,” he said.

Woolsey says she hopes this recognition will have a wider impact on how the sport is perceived throughout Missouri.

“I hope that people will really see that archery truly is a sport, and some people don’t recognize it as a sport. I hope that this will help them recognize…I think that them choosing archery as a state sport was a great decision because one, it’s very popular in the state of Missouri now, it’s the oldest sport to humankind. but also it helps self-discipline. It helps focus.”

As the sport continues to grow throughout the show me state, archers say they’re excited about the new acknowledgment.

The legislation is awaiting Governor Parson’s approval.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
KOLR10 News

Biggest cities in Missouri 150 years ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the biggest cities in Missouri 150 years ago using data transcribed from the 1870 U.S. Census. After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the […]
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

No More Personal Mail For Missouri Inmates

(MISSOURINET) – Prison inmates in Missouri will soon no longer be allowed to receive physical letters in the mail. Instead, they’ll receive a scanned electronic copy of letters sent by family and friends. Marshall Griffin reports:
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Audio: Missouri cattle producer is expecting decreasing herd sizes

(Brownfield Network) – A southwestern Missouri cattle producer says there could be a sharp decrease in cattle herd sizes if processors and retailers don’t share more of their profit margins. “The producer has given all he can give right now,” said Glen Cope. Cope says rising cattle...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
City
Sarcoxie, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Ottawa Co. fatal, Kid lab

OTTAWA Co., Ok. — A Jay, Oklahoma man is dead following an Ottawa county crash. Authorities say 45-year-old Kevin Backward was traveling south on state highway 125. He went off the road, into a ditch. Authorities say the vehicle rolled two and a half times before stopping on its top. Emergency crews took Backward to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Missouri
voiceofmuscatine.com

MO egg processing facility doubling operation

May 20, 2022 By Will Robinson Filed Under: Missouri, News. Egg washing and packing facility Egg Central Station in Springfield, Missouri is expanding. The facility, operated by Vital Farms, is nearly doubling in size which the group says will create more than 50 agriculture related jobs. Missouri Partnership Vice President...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Archery
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
kttn.com

Cargill to build soybean processing plant in Missouri

Cargill has unveiled plans to build a new soybean processing facility located in Pemiscot County, Mo. near Hayti and Caruthersville to support growing domestic and global demand for oilseeds driven by food, feed, and fuel markets. The facility will be the first of its kind for Southeast Missouri with an annual production capacity of 62 million bushels of soybeans. Cargill anticipates breaking ground on the project early next year with plans to be operational in 2026. The new facility will add approximately 45 full-time positions to the region when complete.
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Eleven years later: Remembering the May 22, 2011 tornado in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. (KY3) - More than a decade removed from the tragedy, Joplin commemorates a period filled with pain, pride, and progress. Sunday marks 11 years since a devastating EF5 tornado swept through Joplin. The natural disaster shook southwest Missouri, placing the region in the worldwide spotlight. It led to...
JOPLIN, MO
kjluradio.com

At least seven tornadoes confirmed in Missouri Thursday

At least seven tornadoes touched down in Missouri on Thursday. The National Weather Service reports two EF-1 tornadoes made contact in Phelps County just east of Fort Leonard Wood. Several small outbuildings were destroyed, with numerous reports of trees uprooted and snapped. Two twisters were also reported in Franklin County...
MISSOURI STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy