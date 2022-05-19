ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

When online animal abuse threats turn into vandalism

By Izzy Martin, Elena Cousino
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L2Xg4_0fk4UgdN00

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A man’s threats of animal abuse online have created trouble for an innocent woman living in Holt.

According to police, a man took to Facebook to claim that he was abusing and killing pit bulls.

“He wasn’t actually harming the animals. He was merely trying to get a reaction from the pro-pitbull groups,” said Dan Verhougstraete, the Deputy Director of Ingham Animal Control.

In response to those claims, someone posted an address in Holt saying that it belonged to the man making said threats.

Ingham County Animal Control clarified that the Holt address was not correct, but not before people had taken matters into their own hands.

“The irresponsible actions of somebody posting whatever they want from the anonymity of the safety of their keyboard, have real-world consequences,” continued Verhougstraete.

What started as a trolling post in animal welfare groups, turned into a case of vandalism.

Ingham County Animal Control has said that the actual posted is a man in his 50s, who lives in Clinton County.

“A nice family that was minding their own business, is paying the consequences for one subject’s extremely irresponsible actions,” said Verhougstraete.

Police say the poster won’t face criminal charges.

“No criminal law against stating that you did a thing to the animal that you didn’t do,” stated Verhougstraete.

But Ingham County Animal Control says that these cases should be handled by police.

“I know that the wheels of justice turn slowly and the public can get impatient with that, I definitely understand it. But please do not take action on your own,” expressed Verhougstraete.

