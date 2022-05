SANTA ANA, Calif. - Three children were struck by a car outside an elementary school in Santa Ana Monday, according to police. According to the Santa Ana Police Department, the three children were on a sidewalk outside Taft Elementary school, when a driver drove up onto the sidewalk, hitting them. The children were all taken to the hospital, and according to police are currently in stable condition.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO