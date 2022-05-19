ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, NY

New York man arrested for mailing threatening letters, claiming cannibalism

By Carl Aldinger
mychamplainvalley.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – A New York man has been accused of mailing letters to media outlets, government offices and other organizations, claiming he’s killed and eaten people and threatening to kill more. Jesse...

www.mychamplainvalley.com

Comments / 0

