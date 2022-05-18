AG Ferguson recovers more than $17 million from opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt that will be used to address Washington’s opioid epidemic
OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced today that bankrupt opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt will pay Washington at least $17.3 million for its role fueling the opioid epidemic. Mallinckrodt is one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the U.S., and manufactured a generic version of oxycodone. Today’s announcement represents...www.atg.wa.gov
