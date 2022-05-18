ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

AG Ferguson recovers more than $17 million from opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt that will be used to address Washington’s opioid epidemic

wa.gov
 6 days ago

OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced today that bankrupt opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt will pay Washington at least $17.3 million for its role fueling the opioid epidemic. Mallinckrodt is one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the U.S., and manufactured a generic version of oxycodone. Today’s announcement represents...

www.atg.wa.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Texas governor’s plan to bus migrants to DC appears to backfire

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, running for re-election, has made a point in recent months of dramatising what he frames as the “crisis” at the US-Mexico border. Last year, Mr Abbott sent Texas National Guard troops to the state’s southern border in mission called Operation Lone Star, announcing that if Mr Biden refused to secure the border, Texans would do it themselves. That plan, however, has been roundly criticised by participants who say that they have faced pay delays and substandard living conditions. Earlier this month, Mr Abbott launched another plan: Texas would bus migrants who arrived in the state all...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State

Comments / 0

Community Policy