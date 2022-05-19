ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

New developments in deadly shooting inside a crowded Buckhead steak house

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
Police shot and killed a former restaurant worker Wesnesday night at Fogo De Chao, after, they say, he pulled out a gun and shot a security guard.

Channel 2′s Justin Carter received new information, just released, from the GBI.

The GBI says 22-year old Nygil Cullins fired a gun directly at Atlanta Police officers, and an unarmed security guard at the restaurant.

That is ultimately why, investigators say, those officers had to shoot him.

This is the 50th officer involved shooting in 2022.

Police say they were called for an unruly customer at the bar. It was a former Fogo De Chao employee, Nygil Cullins.

The GBI says preliminary information shows Cullins resisted.

“They tried to escort the individual outside but it was at that time that one of our officers deployed his taser.” said Charles Hampton Jr. with Atlanta Police.

The GBI said the restaurant security guard then tackled him and Cullins reportedly pulled out a gun and fired.

“While tackling the subject, the subject was able to retrieve his weapon… the suspects weapon... and fire one shot into the security guard at which time one of our officers did deploy his firearm fatally injuring the subject.” Said Hampton

Cullins’ mother, Mya Cullins, spoke to Channel 2 Action News after it happened.

“They failed my son.” Cullins said.

She said hours earlier, she called police herself because her son was having a mental health crisis at his apartment. She says they didn’t come in time.

“I don’t want to see another mother that’s out there struggling, and their worst fear is being killed by a cop… something has to change, and I’m gonna be apart of that change.” Cullins said.

‘Jersey Shore’ spinoff ‘Buckhead Shore’ being produced by MTV for new series this season The cable channel is bringing a new version to screens, filmed right here in metro Atlanta.

Dickienna White
3d ago

Why didn’t she go and talk to her son?? He might have listened to her instead of playing the blame game.

