Heber City cleanup Saturday brings community together for a cause

Salt Lake City’s “unsheltered” homeless population is swelling. There are many more homeless people sleeping outdoors than ever before. Their camps appear on the sides of roads or in empty parking lots, then after a few days, or a few weeks, or in rare cases a few months, the Salt Lake City Police come in and “clean up” the homeless encampments on orders by Mayor Erin Mendenhall. These clean-up efforts are called “abatements” and then the unsheltered are left trying to grab what few belongings they have and scurry to find a new place to sleep for the night.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 12 HOURS AGO