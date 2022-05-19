Heber City cleanup Saturday brings community together for a cause
Heber City will hold a community spring clean-up this Saturday. The city asks anyone to meet at City Hall...www.kpcw.org
Heber City will hold a community spring clean-up this Saturday. The city asks anyone to meet at City Hall...www.kpcw.org
KPCW's Mission is to serve Summit and Wasatch Counties with local news, information, entertainment and emergency alerts through its broadcast signal and digital media platforms.https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0