ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Wintry forecast prompts BVSD graduation ceremony changes

By Amy Bounds
coloradohometownweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe winter storm forecast for the weekend prompted the Boulder Valley School District to make changes its graduation schedule to move several ceremonies indoors. The district had planned to hold most of this...

www.coloradohometownweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
coloradohometownweekly.com

Boulder County rescinds fire restrictions in wake of wet weather

Boulder County has rescinded its Stage 1 fire restrictions following wet and cooler weather in the area. The fire restrictions had been in place since April 22, but Boulder County saw more moisture in May along with a snowstorm over the weekend. As a result, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle lifted the restrictions effective immediately, according to a release.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
milehighcre.com

Groundbreaking: Little Raven Elementary School, Littleton

GH Phipps joined Littleton Public Schools students, officials, and educators to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Little Raven Elementary School in Littleton. The new school will become part of the Moody Elementary School campus. The project. architect is MOA Architecture. The new school is part of a $298 million...
LITTLETON, CO
Axios Denver

May storm dumps big snow in Colorado

Colorado posted some impressive snow totals from the wet spring storm on Saturday.Why it matters: Hundreds of thousands of Xcel Energy customers lost power and downed tree limbs littered Denver metro neighborhoods.Others braved tough road conditions to make it to the ski slopes.What to know: Temperatures and snowfall set records in many areas, the National Weather Service reports. Here are some notable totals:Floyd Hill: 24 inchesRocky Mountain National Park: 23.8 inchesCripple Creek: 20 inchesWoodland Park 18 inchesKen Caryl: 17.7 inchesGenesee: 17 inchesAurora: 5 inchesBoulder: 4.5 inchesDenver (downtown): 2.6 inchesOur thought bubble: If you didn't like the snow, blame me. I put away the snow shovel last week, jinxing us all.I've lived here long enough to know better. Now I'm paying for it with a $1,000 bill to remove broken tree limbs in my yard.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Uncover Your Plants, Widespread Frost And Freeze Threat Is Over

DENVER (CBS4) – You can finally uncover the plants you’ve been looking after for the last few days. The threat for a widespread frost or freeze is over. (credit: CBS) Temperatures overnight and early Sunday morning didn’t get as low as anticipated in many areas thanks to some cloud cover. Most places only fell into the mid to upper 30s on the eastern plains. It will stay cool through Tuesday with a warming trend expected to get underway on Wednesday. Although temps will be below average for the next few days we aren’t expecting any more freezing temperatures across the lower elevations of eastern and western Colorado, including around metro Denver.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Education
Broomfield, CO
Education
City
Broomfield, CO
County
Broomfield, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Boulder, CO
Education
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Attention Turns To Widespread Freeze Saturday Night As Storm Departs

DENVER (CBS4) – A potent and unusually cold late May snowstorm will leave Colorado today after dropping more than a foot of snow on the higher elevations to the west and south of Denver. Some parts of Summit County, Jefferson County and Douglas County reported 15 to 20 inches of snow! A fair amount of moisture remains in the atmosphere over northern and central Colorado and with daytime heating we’ll see some unstable air develop. This will create a few rain or snow showers but we aren’t expecting anything widespread or organized after the band of snow on the southeast plains...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Where to take branches, debris from May snowstorm

DENVER — The spring storm Friday and Saturday dropped several inches of heavy, wet snow across the Denver metro area and left behind plenty of downed trees and snapped branches in its wake. For those who are cleaning up their property, and are wondering where to drop off branches...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony#Highschool#Bvsd#Centaurus#Boulder High#Bvsd Org
worldnewsera.com

While the East bakes, Colorado digs out from a late snowstorm.

As millions of people in the Northeast faced weekend temperatures that may near triple digits, the situation was far different in the Mountain West: the Denver metropolitan area was hit with a wet and heavy late-spring snowfall. Snow in May is not unheard of in Denver. July and August are...
DENVER, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

The Worst Hailstorms in Larimer County History

July 12, 2007 — 1.75 inches of baseball-sized hail in Fort Collins, Loveland, Estes Park, and Ault. August 22, 2007 — 1.75 inches of golf ball-sized hail in Wellington. May 22, 2008 — 1.75 inches of baseball-sized hail in Berthoud, Loveland, Timnath, and Wellington. August 14, 2008...
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
UPI News

Colorado blasted with late-spring snowfall

It's been two days since AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures were in the 90-degree range in many parts of Colorado, including the Denver metro area, but the late-spring surge of warmth now seems like a distant memory in the state. As of Saturday morning, locales across the state were covered in...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
milehighcre.com

Laramar Group Acquires UC Health Orchards Medical Center in Loveland

The Laramar Group, a Denver-based national real estate investment and property management company, has acquired UC Health Orchards Medical Center at 221 E. 29th St. in Loveland, for its Laramar Medical Properties Fund I. The 41,580-square-foot building is 100 percent leased to three investment-grade tenants, including UC Health, Colorado’s largest...
LOVELAND, CO
1230 ESPN

A Black Bear Was Spotted IN Lake Loveland

'Tis the season. The bears have awakened from their winter slumber and are anxious to stretch their legs and eat. Although, when they see the potential snow this weekend, they may just go back to their dens and sleep for a few more days at least. Just look at this...
LOVELAND, CO
Colorado Daily

Opinion: Jan Burton: Don’t take the Boulder Municipal Airport away from us

My history in Boulder has been entwined with the Boulder Municipal Airport. In 2008 I established a foundation at Kansas State University’s flight school to give aspiring pilots financial assistance in their aviation education. Those students encouraged me to fly again, and I bought a small plane and based it at the Boulder airport for business and nonprofit flights. Over time, my plane was used to train future pilots in Denver airspace operations and mountain flying.
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy