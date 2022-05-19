Hobart community will host Celebration of Freedom event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Waking up this Monday morning, we’re dry with cloudy skies area wide. However, widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop by mid to late morning. All activity should remain light and no severe weather is expected. A few rumbles of thunder and lightning can’t be ruled out though. There will be a lull in the precipitation for part of the afternoon but activity will pick up late this evening into the overnight hours. With the cloud cover and rain showers, high temperatures this afternoon will rise into the mid to upper 60s for southwest Oklahoma counties. Low to mid 70s for counties south of the Red River. Light southeast winds at 5 to 15mph.
