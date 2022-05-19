Hobart community will host Celebration of Freedom event

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The clear skies that have dominated Texoma today will become occluded over the nighttime hours as a surge of moisture will see building cloud coverage by early tomorrow morning. This will lead to the first instances of precipitation we will experience the next few days as isolated showers will pop-up Monday morning, mainly for Southwest Oklahoma and Western North Texas. Temperatures will cool down to the mid 50s with light winds out of the east at 5-10 mph. Light fog will be possible around sunrise tomorrow, but should dissipate throughout the mid/late morning.

