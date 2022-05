SF Pride's ban on uniformed officers marching in the parade has been a divisive issue. On Monday, officers with the San Francisco Police Officers' Pride Alliance issued an ultimatum that they would not participate in Pride unless they are allowed to wear their uniforms. We spoke with Kathryn Winters, a transgender SFPD officer who feels like the ban means SFPD officers can't bring their full authentic selves to Pride if they can't wear their uniforms. Critics argue the ban exists because of the pain and marginalization the police have historically brought upon the LGBTQ+ community.

