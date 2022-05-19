ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

KayCyy Announces New Project After B.I.B.L.E Appearance

By Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
HipHopDX.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter working with Kanye West on Donda and teaming up with Fivio Foreign for multiple songs on his debut album B.I.B.L.E, KayCyy announced he now wants all eyes on him and revealed he’ll be dropping a new project on Sunday (May 22) titled Get Used To It. The...

hiphopdx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Yo Gotti Seeking Chauffeur After $1.2 Million Rolls Royce Birthday Purchase

Click here to read the full article. Yo Gotti has a new opportunity to join his team. However, aspiring rappers should hold onto their mixtapes. The CMG boss teased his need to hire a personal driver after gifting himself two brand new Rolls Royce vehicles in celebration of his 41st birthday which falls on Thursday (May 19). The two “twin” luxury cars continue the baller tradition established by the Memphis native, who has pledged to spend over a million dollars per year to treat himself to lavish and luxurious birthday gifts.More from VIBE.comJay-Z, Yo Gotti Lawsuit Results In DOJ Finding Unconstitutional...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West & Kendrick Lamar's 'No More Parties In L.A.' Goes Platinum

Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar’s “No More Parties In L.A.” has officially been certified platinum. The plaque was awarded to Ye on Wednesday (May 4) along with numerous other accolades, including that his Watch The Throne smash “Ni**as In Paris” was now 9x platinum. The...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Kanye
Person
Lil Baby
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon Delivers "Raw N B: The Explicit Tape" Ft. Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Brandy, 42 Dugg & More

Get ready to hear about Nick Cannon's sexscapades in his new album. The media mogul has been heavily promoting Raw N B: The Explicit Tape, even kicking off the rollout with "Alone," a single reportedly about his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. Cannon would later explain that the track wasn't created to win her back, but it did catch the attention of their children, 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Looks Like Drake Found the Woman Who Went Viral for Rapping Lil Baby’s ‘Wants and Needs’ Verse

It looks like Drake found the woman who is going viral for rapping Lil Baby's "Wants and Needs" verse at a wedding reception. On Monday (April 25), a video of Instagram user @brooklyn.staggss began to go viral after a commercial photographer shared her video on Instagram. In the clip, the woman is seen at what appears to be a wedding reception. Her and another woman at the party are rapping every word to Lil Baby's verse to Drake's Scary Hours 2 song pack banger "Wants and Needs," with Brook taking the lead. And we mean every single word. The woman, who is wearing a gown and holding a beer, impressively spits the Atlanta rapper's rhymes in full, complete with animated hand movements.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Rapper#Kenyan American#Ep#Fivio Foreign#Kayccy#Up Downs
HipHopDX.com

Eminem Crashes Pete Davidson's Slim Shady Parody During Actor's Final 'SNL' Episode

Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson bid adieu to the iconic sketch comedy show on Saturday (May 21), marking the 28-year-old comedian’s final episode. During the show, Davidson again rapped along to an Eminem beat — this time to Dr. Dre’s 2001 single “Forgot About Dre” — as he said goodbye to fellow castmates Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney as well as SNL founder Lorne Michaels. Toward the end of the song — appropriately titled “Forgot About Lorne — the music suddenly comes to a halt and Eminem shows up with a question for Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Notorious B.I.G. estate celebrates 50th birthday with Ty Dolla $ign collab ‘G.O.A.T.’

In celebration of what would’ve been Notorious B.I.G.’s 50th birthday, a new track titled ‘G.O.A.T.’ – featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Bella Alubo – has been released. It’s the first track in 17 years to be headlined by the late rap icon, following his second posthumous album, 2005’s ‘Duets: The Final Chapter’. It also marks the first new material to feature Biggie’s vocals since 2017, when ‘The King & I’ – a collaborative album with his widow, R&B singer Faith Evans – was released.
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Kim Shares Star-Studded Night Out With Diddy, Mary J. Blige & More

Lil’ Kim stunned us on Instagram again with photos showcasing her night at the club. The Brooklyn-born rapper has been killing it on Instagram with her Fendi and Savage X Fenty moments from earlier this year. Following the conclusion of the Lovers & Friends music festival in Las Vegas,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
realitytitbit.com

Winning American Idol comes with a cash prize and record deal

American Idol season 20 came to a close last night, after Noah Thompson was crowned the 2022 winner. HunterGirl, Leah Marlene and Noah Thompson were the final three contestants, but American Idol fans all over the world were Team Noah. Although being known for winning American Idol is a prize...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy