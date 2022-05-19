ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
G-7 Calls for ‘Consistent and Comprehensive’ Crypto Regulation

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 4 days ago
Financial leaders from the Group of Seven (G-7) have called for the Financial Stability Board to develop “consistent and comprehensive” cryptocurrency regulation, Reuters reported Thursday (May 19). The leaders cited the recent collapse of the Terra stablecoin and the ensuing chaos in the crypto world that followed....

