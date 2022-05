The stock market has seen dramatic downturns in the last few weeks. Clarion financial planner, Jim Tausz says there are a lot of factors involved — but one stands out. “We are seeing a lot of inflation. Inflation is the biggest thing happening right now. And that is caused by food prices and gas prices, which by the way, aren’t even in the basic information that you get from the government saying, you know, what inflation factor is, “Tausz says. He says the inflation figure is much higher with those things included.

CLARION, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO