Monroe County, IL

Severe Weather Statement issued for Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-19 17:19:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southeastern Missouri. A Tornado Watch also remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Illinois....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for New Madrid, Stoddard by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 12:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: New Madrid; Stoddard The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central New Madrid County in southeastern Missouri Southeastern Stoddard County in southeastern Missouri * Until 130 PM CDT. * At 1248 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Malden, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Risco around 1255 PM CDT. Parma around 100 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Canalou, Sikeston, Morehouse and Matthews. This includes Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 52 and 65. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Franklin, St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clinton; Franklin; St. Lawrence The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Clinton County in northern New York Northern Franklin County in northern New York East central St. Lawrence County in northern New York * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 456 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Santa Clara, New York, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Mooers, Altona, Bangor, Malone, Churubusco, Ellenburg Depot, Bryants Mill, Chateaugay, Lyon Mountain, Burke, Merrill, Lake Ozonia, Dickinson, Ellenburg, Santa Clara, Irona, Sciota, West Bangor, Mooers Forks and Dickinson Center. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Anderson, Boone, Bracken, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Boone; Bracken; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Campbell; Carroll; Crittenden; Daviess; Franklin; Gallatin; Grant; Grayson; Hancock; Hardin; Harrison; Henderson; Henry; Jefferson; Kenton; Livingston; McLean; Meade; Nelson; Ohio; Oldham; Owen; Pendleton; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Trimble; Union; Webster SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 254 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KY . KENTUCKY COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON BOONE BRACKEN BRECKINRIDGE BULLITT CAMPBELL CARROLL CRITTENDEN DAVIESS FRANKLIN GALLATIN GRANT GRAYSON HANCOCK HARDIN HARRISON HENDERSON HENRY JEFFERSON KENTON LIVINGSTON MCLEAN MEADE NELSON OHIO OLDHAM OWEN PENDLETON SCOTT SHELBY SPENCER TRIMBLE UNION WEBSTER
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arkansas, Baxter, Boone, Clark, Clay, Cleburne, Cleveland by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arkansas; Baxter; Boone; Clark; Clay; Cleburne; Cleveland; Conway; Craighead; Crittenden; Cross; Dallas; Faulkner; Fulton; Garland; Grant; Greene; Hot Spring; Independence; Izard; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Lawrence; Lee; Logan; Lonoke; Marion; Mississippi; Monroe; Montgomery; Newton; Perry; Phillips; Pike; Poinsett; Polk; Pope; Prairie; Pulaski; Randolph; Saline; Scott; Searcy; Sharp; St. Francis; Stone; Van Buren; White; Woodruff; Yell SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 257 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AR . ARKANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARKANSAS BAXTER BOONE CLARK CLAY CLEBURNE CLEVELAND CONWAY CRAIGHEAD CRITTENDEN CROSS DALLAS FAULKNER FULTON GARLAND GRANT GREENE HOT SPRING INDEPENDENCE IZARD JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON LAWRENCE LEE LOGAN LONOKE MARION MISSISSIPPI MONROE MONTGOMERY NEWTON PERRY PHILLIPS PIKE POINSETT POLK POPE PRAIRIE PULASKI RANDOLPH SALINE SCOTT SEARCY SHARP ST. FRANCIS STONE VAN BUREN WHITE WOODRUFF YELL
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR

