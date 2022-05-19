ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia's 'wanted' list ensnares blogger, military analyst shedding light on Ukraine war

By Amy Kellogg
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular Russian blogger Michael Nacke and military analyst Russlan Leviev are now officially wanted by the Russian state for discrediting the army -- but neither of them are in Russia right now. Nacke told Fox News the announcement about being in trouble has just added wind to his sails....

