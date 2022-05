FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the second-straight year, No. 4 Arkansas will be hosting a Super Regional at Bogle Park. The Razorbacks defeated No. 24 Oregon, 9-3, in the regional championship at Bogle Park Sunday afternoon to advance to the program’s third Super Regional. Arkansas will host the winner of No. 11 Washington and No. 18 Texas.

