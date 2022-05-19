ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Two hospitalized after driving off Bella Vista overpass on I-49

By C.C. McCandless
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nj2z6_0fk4R73W00

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to the City of Bella Vista communications director, emergency responders were called to a single-vehicle crash on I-49 near the Arkansas-Missouri border at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uD2wM_0fk4R73W00
photo courtesy Bella Vista Fire Department

A pickup truck with two people inside drove off an overpass and landed on a dirt road below. The city spokesperson said that the male driving the vehicle was taken by ambulance to an area hospital while the female passenger was ejected and life-flighted to a trauma hospital.

Bella Vista announces road closure

It was difficult for emergency responders to get to the crash scene due to the height of the drop-off from the interstate to the road below. The condition of the two people involved is unknown at this time.

Bella Vista Fire and EMS and Missouri first responders helped at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 4

Related
kttn.com

Crash on Interstate 35 in Daviess County injures one

A Crawford, Arkansas woman sustained minor injuries as the result of the car she drove hitting a deer in Daviess County on Friday night, May 20. Emergency medical services transported 33-year-old Jacqueline Ayers to Harrison County Community Hospital. The car traveled southbound on Interstate 35 and struck the deer at...
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overpass#Hospital#Traffic Accident#Ems
News On 6

Deadly Crash Near Broken Arrow Kills 1 Person

One person is dead after a crash near Broken Arrow Friday night. Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a 17-year-old driver ran a stop sign while heading east on E. 51st Street when the teen hit another car. The driver of that vehicle died at the scene. The...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTLO

Missouri woman killed, man injured in 1-vehicle Searcy County accident

Two Missouri residents were involved in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Searcy County, resulting in the death of the passenger and injuries to the driver. Seventy-eight-year-old Norma Stout of Crane was pronounced dead, and 73-year-old Robert Frey of Marionville was transported to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. According...
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Crane, Mo. woman dies in crash in northern Arkansas

MARSHALL, Ark. (KY3) - A woman from Crane, Mo., died in a rollover crash in northern Arkansas. Norma Stout, 78, died in the crash. The crash happened Friday on U.S. 65 in Searcy County. Investigators say a pickup veered out of control, hitting a power pole. The impact flipped the truck.
CRANE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Ottawa Co. fatal, Kid lab

OTTAWA Co., Ok. — A Jay, Oklahoma man is dead following an Ottawa county crash. Authorities say 45-year-old Kevin Backward was traveling south on state highway 125. He went off the road, into a ditch. Authorities say the vehicle rolled two and a half times before stopping on its top. Emergency crews took Backward to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy