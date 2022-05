MADISON, Wis. — Four children allegedly went into a south Madison elementary school over the weekend and damaged a classroom, according to the city’s police department. In a news release, police said the kids — who are between the ages of 5 and 11 — went into Lincoln Elementary School on Sequoia Trail around 12:45 p.m. Sunday. When officers got...

MADISON, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO