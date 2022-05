NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — There were no miracles this time for Notre Dame baseball. One week after a remarkable comeback victory over Tygarts Valley secured a section title for the Irish, Notre Dame found itself in need of another rally against Moorefield in Game 1 of their Class A Region II championship series. The Irish scored once in the bottom of the seventh inning but couldn’t manage any more in a 3-1 loss that put them on the brink of elimination.

NUTTER FORT, WV ・ 1 HOUR AGO